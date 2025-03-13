Hails occur in various places across country

Hails hit various areas across the country on the afternoon of March 12.

In the Northern region, hailstones poured down on several hamlets in Bac Yen District and Phu Yen District of Son La Province.

A hail happens in Muong Lat District, Thanh Hoa Province. (Photo: Thanh Hoa Newspaper)

At the same time, several hamlets across Quang Chieu Commune, Muong Lat District in the North-Central province of Thanh Hoa recorded hailstones.

In the Southern region, a sudden hail accompanied by a downpour hit Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong Province. Residents were surprised as hail has been a rare phenomenon in the area so far.

According to meteorologists, convective clouds have developed in various areas of Central, the Central Highlands and the Southern regions, triggering heavy rains over the mountainous areas of Thanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Kon Tum, Dak Nong, Lam Dong, Dong Nai, and Binh Duong.

It is expected that from now until March 16, hails may continue in some areas due to an incoming cold air mass during the seasonable change.

The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting alerted that the cold air would make temperatures in the Northern region drop by 7-8 degrees Celsius, triggering a chilly climate from March 16.

Cao Bang and Lang Son will be the areas most affected, with temperatures dropping by 8-9 degrees Celsius over the previous days to as low as 11-12 degrees Celsius.

In the capital city of Hanoi, temperatures are expected to decline by 5-6 degrees Celsius to 15-16 degrees Celsius.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong