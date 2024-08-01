Hai Van Gate attracts large number of visitors on opening day

The national historical relic, Hai Van Gate attracts a large number of domestic and foreign visitors on the opening day on August 1. (Photo: SGGP)

In the coming time, Hai Van Gate national historical relic will become a new tourist attraction for travelers who not only come to take beautiful photos but also have an opportunity to learn about the culture and history of this historical site, Mrs. Le Ngoc Mai from the central coastal city of Da Nang said.

Hai Van Gate national historical site is expected to become a new tourist attraction for travelers. (Photo: SGGP)

The project of preserving, restoring, and promoting the value of the Hai Van Gate relic covers an area of about 6,500 square meters with a total cost of VND42 billion (US$1.8 million) was kicked off in 2021.

According to the Hue Monuments Conservation Center, the restoration, conservation, renovation, and promotion project of the Hai Van Gate national historical relic has restored several items to their original state, including the two main items of the relic site featuring the words inscribed by King Minh Mang, including “Hai Van Quan” (Hai Van Gate) on one side of the gate facing Hue Imperial Citadel and “Thien ha de nhat hung quan” (the world’s most marvelous wonder) on the other side facing Da Nang.

Several items of the national historical relic, Hai Van Gate are restored to their original state. (Photo: SGGP)

After completion, the project has been handed over to Thua Thien Hue Province and Da Nang City which will carry out a tourism overexploitation plan for the historical site.

Admission is currently free of charge until the local authorities of Thua Thien Hue Province and Da Nang City finalize an appropriate ticket pricing scheme.

Foreign tourists visit Hai Van Gate. (Photo: SGGP)

Hai Van Gate is located at the top of the Hai Van Pass on the border of Thua Thien-Hue Province and Da Nang City. At the location nearly 500 meters above sea level, the gate is not only historical evidence but also an attraction that is expected to draw a lot of tourists to Da Nang and Thua Thien – Hue. It was recognized as a National Historical Relic and Architecture by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2017.

By Pham Nga – Translated by Kim Khanh