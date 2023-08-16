Hai Van Gate national historical relic to open for tourists in October

|Hai Van Gate locates at the top of the Hai Van Pass in the border of Thua Thien-Hue Province and Da Nang City. At the location nearly 500 meters above sea level, the gate is not only a historical evidence but also an attraction that is expected to draw a lot of tourists to Da Nang and Thua Thien – Hue.
|After nearly two years of kicking off, the project is going to finish. The Hai Van Quan relic is gradually restoring into its original form of a rampart system dating from the Nguyen Dynasty.
|Workers are completing the remaining work of the restoration project.
|The stone paving slabs are numbered and re-laid in their original position.
|The construction featuring Vietnamese traditional architecture with the structure accompanied by three separate spaces, including the main office and armory, is restored in accordance with records, documents, and photos recovered from archaeological projects.
|The two main items of the relic site, the words inscribed by King Minh Mang including “Hai Van Quan” (Hai Van Gate) on one side of the gate facing Hue Imperial Citadel and “Thien ha de nhat hung quan” (the world’s most marvelous wonder) on the other side facing Da Nang, are restored to its original state.
|According to Mr. Bui Van Khuyen of the Vietnam Institute for Building Science and Technology in the central region, currently, the done work volume of the construction project reaches 95 percent. The remaining items will be completed in October.
|The wall is built in the traditional way, from large monoliths.
|The walkway and walls behind and in front of the relic have been completed.
|The project of preserving, restoring, and promoting the value of Hai Van Gate relic covers an area of about 6,500 square meters with a total cost of VND42 billion (US$1.8 million). Starting in 2021, the project will be finished at the end of this year.
|After completion, the project will be handed over to Thua Thien Hue Province and Da Nang City which will carry out a tourism overexploitation plan for the historical site.