Ha Tinh offers 2,000 Chung cakes in tribute to King Mai Hac De

Thousands of people from Mai Phu Commune in Thach Ha District, Ha Tinh Province made 2,000 Chung cakes (Vietnamese square sticky rice cakes) to offer King Mai Hac De on his death anniversary.

Residents of seven hamlets of Mai Phu Commune on February 9 (the 12th day of the first month of the lunar calendar) performed the ritual of offering Chung cake (Vietnamese square sticky rice cake) to pay tribute to King Mai Hac De. These offerings then were handed over to people as a lucky gift on the Tet holiday.

The ceremony celebrating the death anniversary of King Mai Hac De is officially organized on February 10 (on the 13th day of the first lunar month).

King Mai Hac De, whose real name was Mai Thuc Loan, was born in Mai Phu Commune in 670 and orphaned at an early age.

He led people to oppose the occupancy of China's Tang Dynasty in Vietnam in the early eighth century. Under his rule, Vietnamese people regained sovereignty and lived in peace for nearly 10 years (713-722) before he passed away in 723.

