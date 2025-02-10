Multimedia

Photo Gallery

Ha Tinh offers 2,000 Chung cakes in tribute to King Mai Hac De

SGGP

Thousands of people from Mai Phu Commune in Thach Ha District, Ha Tinh Province made 2,000 Chung cakes (Vietnamese square sticky rice cakes) to offer King Mai Hac De on his death anniversary.

1-3662-2189.jpg
Chung cakes of Dong Son Hamlet are offered to King Mai Hac De. (Photo: SGGP)

Residents of seven hamlets of Mai Phu Commune on February 9 (the 12th day of the first month of the lunar calendar) performed the ritual of offering Chung cake (Vietnamese square sticky rice cake) to pay tribute to King Mai Hac De. These offerings then were handed over to people as a lucky gift on the Tet holiday.

The ceremony celebrating the death anniversary of King Mai Hac De is officially organized on February 10 (on the 13th day of the first lunar month).

z6300891107847-c51f65deb80e4eb5d663a69b2c5b81a8-7036-7731.jpg
Locals of Mai Phu Commune offer Chung cake (Vietnamese square sticky rice cake) to pay tribute to King Mai Hac De. (Photo: SGGP)
z6300787539297-12c0100dc8efa551ca6953b63748ea0f-2228-8676.jpg

King Mai Hac De, whose real name was Mai Thuc Loan, was born in Mai Phu Commune in 670 and orphaned at an early age.

He led people to oppose the occupancy of China's Tang Dynasty in Vietnam in the early eighth century. Under his rule, Vietnamese people regained sovereignty and lived in peace for nearly 10 years (713-722) before he passed away in 723.

9-3835-9053.jpg
Residents of Mai Phu Commune make Chung cake (Vietnamese square sticky rice cake) to pay tribute to King Mai Hac De. (Photo: SGGP)
2-8712-3530.jpg
476501792-2444695502544903-7479606569728857465-n-876-8824.jpg
z6300786958604-d2b9d8a5aa56dc16ba6e10476f23e894-918-4602.jpg
3-808-77.jpg
4-8315-8202.jpg
z6300839566476-5c043c9a87586a5414ce539ddd77bfef-713-5336.jpg
z6300906029445-d0af2903e86db284795e9f881d7f682b-3072-9692.jpg
z6300906030237-69c07459c456f2e0146aef9824ef4552-7362-1606.jpg
z6300839559279-9fddc32239f7e2cba3f6a7d5f7a79f98-2378-4035.jpg
The traditional cakes are boiled in several hours. (Photo: SGGP)
z6300906034454-713340eb00cf792ab6cbb916720dfb64-3222-8039.jpg
z6300807472310-24bd328fbe055e718a7ad038c9497509-4596-6681.jpg
The offerings of Dong Vinh Hamlet
z6300807520769-e7745ba47861e3c12f0adcd694c5065a-2632-377.jpg
Chung cakes (Vietnamese square sticky rice cakes) made by locals from Hop Tien Hamlet (Photo: SGGP)
z6300786949567-03070639d9d727459333c53d2d756e3e-3741-2796.jpg
The temple worshipping King Mai Hac De
By Duong Quang - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Chung cakes Vietnamese square sticky rice cakes King Mai Hac De death anniversary

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn