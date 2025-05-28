Ho Chi Minh City

“Green routes” established to facilitate sand transport for Ring Road 3 project

SGGPO

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, on May 27 issued an urgent directive to facilitate the transportation of backfilling sand for Ring Road 3, the section passing through the city.

vd3-8839-3713.jpg
At the construction site of the Ring Road 3 project (Photo: SGGP)

According to the directive, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, the city’s Border Guard Command, and the Inland Waterway Port Authority in Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the Department of Construction and the Department of Agriculture and Environment, are requested to jointly inspect and supervise vehicles under the principle that each shipment is to be inspected only once. Inspection results will be mutually recognized among checkpoints in order to minimize unnecessary delays and congestion.

Additionally, the Department of Construction has been assigned to establish a dedicated “green route” for sand transportation exclusively for construction contractors. The Ho Chi Minh City Management Board on Traffic Work Construction Investment will provide the list of vehicles and relevant documentation to the authorized agencies to ensure unified oversight and prevent duplication.

4h1-7371-5735.jpg
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc inspects the progress of the Ring Road 3 construction project in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

Relevant agencies are responsible for submitting periodic reports to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Department of Construction, promptly proposing solutions to address any arising difficulties.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee emphasized that this measure is essential to ensure the timely progress, efficiency, and safety of the key transportation project, contributing to the city’s socio-economic development.

Related News
By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

“green route” for sand transportation Ring Road 3 facilitate sand transport

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn