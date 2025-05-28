“Green routes” established to facilitate sand transport for Ring Road 3 project

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, on May 27 issued an urgent directive to facilitate the transportation of backfilling sand for Ring Road 3, the section passing through the city.

At the construction site of the Ring Road 3 project (Photo: SGGP)

According to the directive, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, the city’s Border Guard Command, and the Inland Waterway Port Authority in Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the Department of Construction and the Department of Agriculture and Environment, are requested to jointly inspect and supervise vehicles under the principle that each shipment is to be inspected only once. Inspection results will be mutually recognized among checkpoints in order to minimize unnecessary delays and congestion.

Additionally, the Department of Construction has been assigned to establish a dedicated “green route” for sand transportation exclusively for construction contractors. The Ho Chi Minh City Management Board on Traffic Work Construction Investment will provide the list of vehicles and relevant documentation to the authorized agencies to ensure unified oversight and prevent duplication.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc inspects the progress of the Ring Road 3 construction project in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

Relevant agencies are responsible for submitting periodic reports to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Department of Construction, promptly proposing solutions to address any arising difficulties.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee emphasized that this measure is essential to ensure the timely progress, efficiency, and safety of the key transportation project, contributing to the city’s socio-economic development.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh