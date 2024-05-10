HCMC proposes sand supply for Ring Road 3 project

The HCMC People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has proposed measures to solve the scarcity of sand supply for the construction of the Ring Road 3 project.

At the construction site of the Ring Road 3 project (Photo: SGGP)

In an effort to ensure a sufficient supply of backfilling sand for crucial infrastructure projects of Ring Road 3 in HCMC, the municipal People's Committee has proposed head of the interdisciplinary task force established by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment submit a report to the Prime Minister to delegate the People's Committees of Vinh Long, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Dong Thap, and An Giang provinces to assist in supplying sand for the Ring Road 3 project.

In addition, the city has proposed the Prime Minister request the provinces to accelerate procedures for granting mineral exploration validity and license and the implementation of specific mechanisms in accordance with the Government’s Resolution No. 105/NQ-CP on timely material support for the project by May 2024.

According to the HCMC People's Committee, the city is facing a shortage of sand for site filling that has been ensured to serve its projects. The demand for sand filling for the Ring Road 3 project stands at more than seven million cu.m.

On April 1, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha chaired a meeting in HCMC to address challenges related to construction materials for the Ring Road No.3 project.

The Deputy Prime Minister asked for the establishment of an interdisciplinary task force to collaborate with the provinces of Ben Tre, Dong Thap, Tien Giang, and Soc Trang to carry out mechanisms and policies permitted by the National Assembly for exploration, licensing, and exploitation of construction materials for key transportation projects in the Southern region.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh