Grassroots youth leaders forge innovative links to support urban laborers

Vietnam Youth Federation-HCMC members are architecting flexible recreational spaces and leveraging casual community events to connect, support, and empower exhausted young laborers residing in dense boarding neighborhoods.

The playground for children in Binh Tan Ward serves as a familiar recreational spot for workers’ children (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Kim)

Following every grueling shift, Nguyen Phuc Binh, a blue-collar worker in Binh Tan Ward, brings his children to the playground for children on Provincial Road No.10. While the kids gleefully run around, he strategically utilizes this time to unwind.

“Previously, my wife and I simply hovered around our cramped boarding room; the kids didn’t possess any space to play, so they typically entertained themselves utilizing smartphones,” Mr. Binh recounted. “Ever since this playground was established, the whole family heads out here every weekend. Our daily lives then have genuinely become considerably more comfortable.”

Officially finalized in mid-September 2026, the playground rapidly transformed into a vibrant space tailored for teenagers and local laborers. The Binh Tan Ward Vietnam Youth Federation successfully mobilized public resources to install supplementary lighting for evening activities.

According to Chairman Nguyen Van He of the ward’s Vietnam Youth Federation branch, young workers represent a demographic the Federation profoundly cares about. They leverage the playground to orchestrate sporting activities, presenting young workers with a prime opportunity to profoundly bond.

Meanwhile, Federation members intently listen to laborers’ aspirations, understanding their pressing employment needs, and subsequently connect them with robust support. During the recent “Pink Vacation” voluntary campaign, the Federation seamlessly coordinated with local police to install security cameras at notorious hot spots, safeguarding traffic safety and helping workers live with profound peace of mind.

Over in Binh Loi Commune, the intricate process of connecting the young workforce, likewise, kicked off by architecting welcoming spaces. Recently, the local Federation orchestrated an acoustic music night dubbed “Youth Melody.”

For Phan Ngoc Hau, a worker at Le Minh Xuan Industrial Park, the music night served as a powerful catalyst to relieve immense pressure. For laborers residing far from hometowns, this acts as an invaluable chance to forge new friendships.

According to Vice Chairwoman Ngo Hoang Ngoc Tram of the Binh Loi Commune branch of the Federation, it’s imperative to organize activities perfectly aligned with their tight schedules. Because countless workers slog through night shifts, participating in centralized activities is incredibly difficult. Therefore, the locality strategically hosts flexible ones, seamlessly integrating crucial job counseling.

Employment opportunities are meticulously introduced based entirely on practical conditions, prioritizing nearby workplaces. Federation members also relentlessly monitor the grueling job-hunting process to promptly resolve unexpected difficulties.

In Phu Tho Hoa Ward, an area boasting a massive concentration of young laborers residing in dense boarding house clusters, gathering the youth naturally confronts numerous formidable obstacles. Many individuals find it overwhelmingly difficult to maintain consistent Federation activities. Deeply understanding this stark reality, Secretary Huynh Nguyet Ha of the Phu Tho Hoa Ward Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union proactively approaches the youth straight from their living environments.

Free summer classes and cultural playgrounds are strategically hosted in locations boasting massive laborer concentrations. Through activities specifically tailored for children, Federation members secure prime opportunities to casually chat with laborers, thoroughly understanding every family’s unique circumstances.

According to Secretary Nguyet Ha, the most grueling challenge remains maintaining connections following the initial encounter. There are countless cases where individuals switch work shifts or get swamped with a brand-new job. If the Federation relies exclusively on centralized meetings, it can’t keep pace with rapid fluctuations.

Therefore, Federation members consider establishing highly suitable communication channels, such as dedicated Zalo groups. Whenever a vocational training program pops up, critical information is swiftly routed directly to families demonstrating clear need.

The intricate process of approaching the youth also empowers these members to successfully spot and rigorously nurture individuals possessing a potent knack for community mobilization.

Secretary Le Quang Huy of the Neighborhood 52 Youth Union Branch exemplifies such a case. Acutely understanding the profound psychological struggles of young people sharing the same grueling livelihood, he accompanies Federation members to visit boarding rooms, enthusiastically mobilizing youth to participate in neighborhood activities like him.

For young laborers constantly on the move, a profound attachment to the Youth Union might very well begin from a simple playground or a single job introduction. Only when those vital connections are relentlessly maintained through genuine listening can the Federation truly morph into a reliable fulcrum amidst the highly volatile rhythm of life endured by urban youth.

Reliable support for young workers far from home Mr. A Ri Fin, Head of HCMC’s Di An Ward Ethnic Minority Branch (under the Vietnam Youth Federation), established a dedicated unit tailored specifically for the Cham ethnic minority living in boarding houses here. This successfully connects benefactors to robustly support newcomers attempting to stabilize their chaotic lives. The family of Mr. Ha Liem and Mrs. Chau Ha Ly represents one of countless cases receiving vital assistance. Originating from a family reliant on highly precarious petty trading and traditional hand-weaving, they confronted immense hardships during the initial days of establishing their careers. Through Mr. A Ri Fin’s vital connections, Mr. Ha Liem landed a job perfectly suited to his physical health, while Mrs. Chau Ha Ly was introduced to work at a local garment factory. Transforming from a family desperately requiring support, they rapidly morphed into highly active members contributing to the broader community, ready to assist others like them.

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By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam