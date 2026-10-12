Grassroots youth leaders build genuine trust through practical community deeds

Youth leaders in HCMC are forming profound community trust and driving civic engagement not via superficial social media metrics, but by relentlessly executing practical, impactful deeds supporting vulnerable residents.

Vo Trung Tin, alongside the An Phu Dong Ward Citizen Support Team in HCMC, is repairing a motorbike to help a citizen (Photo: SGGP/Nguyen Tan)

At roughly 11:00 p.m. on October 7, Hoang Khang, a student of Nong Lam University, alongside a friend, was forced to push his stalled motorbike along Do Muoi Street in An Phu Dong Ward. Late at night, with the rain drizzling down, the utterly deserted road made the two undeniably anxious when a group of young men suddenly approached to check on them.

Noticing Khang’s profound hesitation, Vo Trung Tin, Captain of the An Phu Dong Ward Citizen Support Team, and Nguyen Duc Vinh, Secretary of the Ward’s Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (Youth Union in short), proactively introduced themselves.

After meticulously inspecting the vehicle, the group contacted familiar mechanics to locate engine oil since nearby repair shops had already shut down. The motorbike essentially roared back to life after being topped up. Tin advised Khang to ride home slowly and seek a thorough check-up the following morning.

For Khang, the unexpected assistance was a massive relief. “I honestly didn’t think the support team worked this late, especially when it’s raining,” he shared. “If it hadn’t been for them, in the middle of a rainy night, we would’ve had to walk all the way home.”

This is merely one of countless cases the An Phu Dong Ward Citizen Support Team reportedly handles every single night. Since 2019, members have steadfastly maintained operations, regardless of the hour or harsh weather conditions. Every evening, the entire group convenes at the Neighborhood No.8 office, carefully checking their tools before splitting into patrol teams across main thoroughfares.

Those working early the next day usually head back around midnight; those with flexible schedules continue operating until 2:00 a.m. On Sunday mornings, starting precisely at 6:00 a.m., they systematically clear scattered nails along the route stretching from Ga Intersection to Binh Phuoc Overpass.

Originally established with exactly five members, predominantly young factory workers residing in boarding houses, the team’s practical deeds shared across social media attracted significantly more volunteers. Through rigorous interaction and mobilization, several young individuals gradually shifted their profound perceptions.

“Once people see the activities are genuinely meaningful, they agree to join,” Mr. Tin noted. In his capacity as captain, he closely coordinates with the Ward Youth Union to organize regular meetings, delegate tasks, and rigorously forge members’ behavioral etiquette. Through this, they learn to live responsibly and act politely while spreading good deeds.

Mr. Vinh explained the team was essentially born from blue-collar workers’ burning desire to contribute meaningfully. Participating voluntarily, they receive solid guidance from the Youth Union while seamlessly coordinating with local beat cops. Certain members who previously led reckless lives gradually transformed positively upon joining.

These nightly support efforts heavily help young leaders build prestige through sheer presence and tangible results. Social media might help a call to action spread rapidly, but only real-life deeds forge absolute trust, transforming enthusiastic responses into profoundly practical values for the community.

Over in Thu Duc Ward, To Minh Hieu, Ward Youth Union Secretary, consciously opts to connect young people based strictly on participants’ actual needs. The ward boasts upwards of 20,000 resident youths, encompassing an incredibly diverse demographic. Sharing insights into organizing the 2026 “Thu Duc Youth Fest”, Mr. Hieu revealed that youth opinions are actively received through myriad channels, predominantly social media. Consequently, the festival’s content is systematically structured, featuring cultural, sporting, and digital transformation initiatives that forge supplementary spaces for direct participation.

According to him, social media massively helps information travel fast. However, if activities aren’t inherently practical and fail to satisfy youth interests, it’s exceedingly difficult to attract long-term participation. A leader must intently listen to know exactly what the youth care about. When permitted to express their needs, young people inevitably discover fitting opportunities to participate. Opening up additional outreach methods creates prime opportunities to connect based on relatable interests.

Mr. Hieu strongly recommended members of the Youth Union leverage social media to track issues, survey needs, and subsequently adjust operational content. This demanding task requires constant interaction, far exceeding merely posting sterile announcements. Therefore, communication effectiveness isn’t solely measured by likes; more importantly, it’s gauged by the sheer volume of directly participating citizens desiring the program to be hosted again.

In Phu Thuan Ward, stemming from numerous encounters with locals desperately seeking employment, Phan Trung Hai, member of the ward’s Vietnam Youth Federation and Secretary of the Neighborhood 28 Youth Union Branch, actively connects severely disadvantaged youths with establishments providing vocational training. Some learn motorbike repair, while others study bartending.

For businesses requiring tuition fees, he relentlessly seeks ways to mobilize supportive resources. In August 2026, he officially launched “Master’s Coffee Shop,” generating stable employment for three severely disadvantaged youths. “Empowering a young person with a solid trade so they can independently support themselves is a profoundly practical way to accompany them,” Hai observed.

Originating from specific, enduring deeds, Phan Trung Hai was named one of 15 “Beautiful Living Youth” exemplars in 2026.

Leveraging unique advantages to connect youth Nguyen Tran Chi Hieu, Ward Youth Union Secretary of An Hoi Dong Ward, is a practicing Catholic; thus, he finds it highly advantageous to connect with Eucharistic youth leaders and catechists at the local parish. The Vietnam Youth Federation in the ward collaborated closely with Hop An Parish to organize an anti-drug propaganda session for nearly 500 children, massively elevating their self-protection awareness. Furthermore, Mr. Hieu, alongside union members, organized a vibrant summer playground at Trung Bac Parish, successfully attracting over 400 children to participate.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam