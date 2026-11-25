Ho Chi Minh City leaders met with six communes in the Xuyen Moc area to discuss local development challenges and solutions related to infrastructure, investment, land management, and public services.

In a working session with six communes in the Xuyen Moc area, Ho Chi Minh City leadership listened to and provided directives on addressing the proposals and recommendations aimed at resolving the difficulties and obstacles faced by these communes.

Secretary Tran Luu Quang of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee speaks at the meeting. Photo: SGGP

On the afternoon of November 25, a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders led by Secretary Tran Luu Quang of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee met with the standing committees of the Party committees of Ho Tram, Xuyen Moc, Hoa Hoi, Hoa Hiep, Bau Lam, and Binh Chau communes. The discussion focused on socio-economic conditions, national defense and security, as well as efforts toward Party building and the development of the political system.

Accompanying the delegation were Chairman Le Quoc Phong of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, along with other members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and leaders from various municipal departments and agencies.

During the session, commune representatives delivered comprehensive reports on their socio-economic performance, national defense and security posture, and progress in Party building and political system development over the first 11 months of 2026, alongside key priorities for the remainder of the year.

Phan Khac Duy, Party Committee Secretary and Chairman of the People's Council of Ho Tram Commune, delivers remarks. Photo: SGGP

Despite challenges including large geographical areas, significant distances from the center of Ho Chi Minh City, uneven population distribution, and limited infrastructure and resources, the communes have made commendable efforts and achieved notable results.

The Party committees of these communes have continued to prioritize the development of Party organizations and the recruitment of new Party members, while also strengthening inspection and oversight. Their local economies have continued to grow, with many targets met or exceeded. Furthermore, positive progress has been made in administrative reform, digital transformation, and the provision of social welfare.

Moving forward, local authorities are urged to expand community healthcare models, intensify crime and drug prevention efforts, address high-risk hotspots, reduce traffic accidents, and achieve tangible improvements in public security and order.

Alongside these notable achievements, commune leaders also highlighted several challenges and obstacles encountered during the process of local socio-economic development.

During the meeting, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and the delegation discussed specific solutions to address the difficulties and bottlenecks faced by the above-mentioned communes, particularly regarding the disbursement of public investment capital, land management, finance, and investment projects concerning technical infrastructure, environmental protection, high-tech agriculture, and clean industry.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan