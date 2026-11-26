Ho Chi Minh City will review and classify personnel covered by its talent attraction policy by December 31, 2026, under new regulations aimed at recruiting, retaining and developing high-quality human resources.

A scientific research technician

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued instructions for implementing Resolution No. 79/2026/NQ-HDND, adopted by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, which establishes mechanisms and policies to attract, recruit, retain, and develop high-quality human resources and talented individuals working at agencies, organizations, units, and businesses across the city.

Specifically, the chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has assigned heads of departments and agencies, along with chairpersons of ward, commune, and special-zone people's committees, to organize briefings and disseminate the resolution. They are required to proactively implement measures within their respective functions, duties, and authority, ensuring transparency and compliance with regulations on eligible beneficiaries, standards, conditions, and funding sources, as well as other applicable laws.

Agencies, units, and local authorities are responsible for promptly implementing directives and plans issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee regarding the resolution. They must proactively develop implementation plans, translate them into specific tasks, establish timelines, and assign responsibilities. Heads of agencies and units will be held accountable for implementation progress, results, and the effective use of personnel recruited and retained under the policy.

Agencies and units employing civil servants and public employees previously selected and covered by policies under Resolution No. 25/2023/NQ-HDND must review their cases and apply transitional arrangements in accordance with Article 53 of the regulations attached to Resolution No. 79/2026/NQ-HDND. The review must ensure that no eligible individuals are overlooked and that all procedures are conducted within the prescribed authority and timeframe.

In particular, agencies and units must review all personnel previously covered by Resolution No. 25/2023/NQ-HDND, cross-checking relevant decisions, the dates on which benefits began, the remaining eligibility period, job positions, performance assessments, and assigned or ongoing tasks. They must compile lists, dossiers, and supporting documents before classifying the personnel into three groups.

Group 1 comprises individuals who meet the standards and eligibility criteria under the regulations attached to Resolution No. 79/2026/NQ-HDND and have been nominated by their Party committees, agencies, or units for consideration and inclusion under the policy.

Group 2 comprises individuals who do not meet the standards and eligibility criteria under the new regulations but satisfy all transitional requirements. They must have received an Excellent Completion of Duties performance rating for the preceding year and, during the period covered by Resolution No. 25/2023/NQ-HDND, must have led or been assigned to lead advisory work on the development of city-level scientific and technological schemes, works, or projects.

Those not assigned to lead such work must be members of drafting or research teams working on city-level scientific and technological schemes, works, or projects for which their agency or unit has been designated as the lead implementing body. In addition, their Party committees and collective leadership must assess them as outstanding, exemplary, and exceptional in their capabilities, with strong potential for further development.

Group 3 comprises individuals who fail to meet the requirements or eligibility criteria for Group 1 or Group 2, have been assigned, transferred, or appointed to positions outside the scope of Resolution No. 25/2023/NQ-HDND, or have been assessed by competent authorities as failing to meet the requirements under the resolution.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requires the review and classification process to be completed before December 31, 2026. It has assigned the Department of Home Affairs to take the lead, in coordination with relevant agencies, in advising the city People's Committee on issuing an implementation plan for the resolution.

The Department of Home Affairs is also tasked with coordinating with the Department of Science and Technology and the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group to organize conferences to communicate, disseminate, and implement the policies under the resolution. It will also monitor, urge, and inspect implementation at agencies, units, and local authorities, and compile implementation results, difficulties, and obstacles for submission to the city People's Committee for consideration and resolution.

By Cam Nuong – Translated by Kim Khanh