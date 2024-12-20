Grand ceremony marks 80 years of Vietnamese army’s founding anniversary

A grand ceremony marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22) was held at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on December 20.

Party General Secretary To Lam attends the ceremony marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony was organized by the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the President, the Government, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the Central Military Commission, along with the Ministry of Defense.

The celebration was attended by leaders, former leaders of the Party, the State, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the military, and revolutionary veterans, Heroic Mothers of Vietnam, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, and military generals.

Prior to the celebration, a delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence, led by Party General Secretary To Lam, paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi and offered incense at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son Street.

Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on December 20. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation offer flowers at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son Street. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the flag-raising ceremony at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on December 20. (Photo: SGGP)

Current and former leaders of the Party and State attend the grand ceremony marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22) at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on December 20. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen (3rd, R) at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam delivers his speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

An art performance at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam and former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

An art performance at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam and leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the military at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam awards the Ho Chi Minh Medal to the Vietnam People’s Army. (Photo: SGGP)

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Phiet, a war veteran, speaks at the cermeony. (Photo: SGGP)

Lieutenant Nguyen Tuan Dung who represents the young generation speaks at the cermeony. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam and leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the military at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

By Tran Binh, Quang Phuc—Translated by Kim Khanh