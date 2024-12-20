Multimedia

Photo Gallery

Grand ceremony marks 80 years of Vietnamese army’s founding anniversary

SGGPO

A grand ceremony marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22) was held at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on December 20.

80years.webp
Party General Secretary To Lam attends the ceremony marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival. (Photo: SGGP)
80years.webp1.webp
80years.webp2.webp

The ceremony was organized by the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the President, the Government, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the Central Military Commission, along with the Ministry of Defense.

The celebration was attended by leaders, former leaders of the Party, the State, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the military, and revolutionary veterans, Heroic Mothers of Vietnam, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, and military generals.

80years.webp3.webp
80years.webp4.webp

Prior to the celebration, a delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence, led by Party General Secretary To Lam, paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi and offered incense at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son Street.

80years.webp5.webp
80years.webp6.webp
80years.webp7.webp
Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on December 20. (Photo: SGGP)
80years.webp8.webp
80years.webp9.webp
The delegation offer flowers at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son Street. (Photo: SGGP)
80years.webp10.webp
hinh-anh-le-ky-niem-8-798.jpg.jpg
Delegates attend the flag-raising ceremony at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on December 20. (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-anh-le-ky-niem-9-1097.jpg1.jpg
hinh-anh-le-ky-niem-10-6584.jpg2.jpg
Current and former leaders of the Party and State attend the grand ceremony marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22) at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on December 20. (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-anh-le-ky-niem-11jpg-9933.jpg3.jpg
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen (3rd, R) at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-anh-le-ky-niem-12-9011.jpg4.jpg
hinh-anh-le-ky-niem-5-1418.jpg9.jpg
Party General Secretary To Lam delivers his speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-anh-le-ky-niem-4-6015.jpg6.jpg
An art performance at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-anh-le-ky-niem-1-239.jpg7.jpg
Party General Secretary To Lam and former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-anh-le-ky-niem-3-2979.jpg8.jpg
An art performance at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-anh-le-ky-niem-6-3762.jpg5.jpg
Party General Secretary To Lam delivers his speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-anh-le-ky-niem-16-5765.jpg10.jpg
Party General Secretary To Lam and leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the military at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-anh-le-ky-niem-11-330.jpg11.jpg
Party General Secretary To Lam awards the Ho Chi Minh Medal to the Vietnam People’s Army. (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-anh-le-ky-niem-13-2250.jpg12.jpg
Party General Secretary To Lam awards the Ho Chi Minh Medal to the Vietnam People’s Army. (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-anh-le-ky-niem-14-6148.jpg13.jpg
Party General Secretary To Lam awards the Ho Chi Minh Medal to the Vietnam People’s Army. (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-anh-le-ky-niem-17-6498.jpg14.jpg
Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Phiet, a war veteran, speaks at the cermeony. (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-anh-le-ky-niem-18-795.jpg15.jpg
Lieutenant Nguyen Tuan Dung who represents the young generation speaks at the cermeony. (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-anh-le-ky-niem-15-9735.jpg16.jpg
Party General Secretary To Lam and leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the military at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
Related News
By Tran Binh, Quang Phuc—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival Grand ceremony

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn