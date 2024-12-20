Grand ceremony marks 80 years of Vietnamese army’s founding anniversary
SGGPO
A grand ceremony marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22) was held at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on December 20.
The ceremony was organized by the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the President, the Government, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the Central Military Commission, along with the Ministry of Defense.
The celebration was attended by leaders, former leaders of the Party, the State, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the military, and revolutionary veterans, Heroic Mothers of Vietnam, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, and military generals.
Prior to the celebration, a delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence, led by Party General Secretary To Lam, paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi and offered incense at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son Street.