Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on army’s 80th anniversary

A delegation of the Party and State leaders on December 20 paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on December 20. (Photo: VNA)

The event also marked the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22).

The delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Central Military Commission, and Ministry of National Defence included Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, as well as many former leaders and representatives from ministries and agencies.

They paid respect to President Ho Chi Minh who had made great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the nation and directly founded, educated, and trained the VPA.

The delegation also laid a wreath and offered incense at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs in Hanoi.

Vietnamplus