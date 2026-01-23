HCMC tightens food safety oversight during Tet, spring festival period

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a plan to inspect compliance with food safety regulations during the Lunar New Year and the 2026 spring festival season.

Shoppers purchase goods at a supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The plan calls for continuous inspections from now until March 31. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety will take the lead in establishing inspection teams. The inspections will focus on key product categories, including meat and meat products, traditional Tet sweets and confectionery, alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, fresh produce, and food additives, as well as food service establishments.

Entities subject to inspection include food manufacturing, processing, trading, and importing facilities; wholesale markets, supermarkets, shopping centers, and traditional markets; and vehicles transporting food products into the city.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh