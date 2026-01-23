HCMC tightens food safety oversight during Tet, spring festival period

The plan calls for continuous inspections from now until March 31. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety will take the lead in establishing inspection teams. The inspections will focus on key product categories, including meat and meat products, traditional Tet sweets and confectionery, alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, fresh produce, and food additives, as well as food service establishments.
Entities subject to inspection include food manufacturing, processing, trading, and importing facilities; wholesale markets, supermarkets, shopping centers, and traditional markets; and vehicles transporting food products into the city.