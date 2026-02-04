Deputy PM orders urgent guidance on food safety decree implementation

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long urged related agencies for the implementation of Decree No. 46/2026/ND-CP, which details the enforcement of several provisions and organizational measures under the Law on Food Safety.

The Government Office yesterday issued a notice summarizing Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long’s conclusions on the roll out of Decree No. 46/2026/ND-CP, which details the enforcement of several provisions and organizational measures under the Law on Food Safety.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the decree was developed through thorough research, policy evaluation, and consensus, with clear regulations on content, procedures, and processes aimed at strengthening food safety management and protecting public health. Ministries, agencies, and people’s committees in cities and provinces were instructed to study the new provisions carefully and ensure strict, effective implementation.

In the initial days of enforcement, state inspections of certain imported agricultural products and fresh foods encountered difficulties. Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long acknowledged the efforts of the ministries of Health, Agriculture and Environment, Industry and Trade, Finance, the Government Office, and local authorities, who worked through holidays to resolve bottlenecks at several border gates. He stressed, however, that urgent guidance is needed to ensure inspections under Decree 46 remain feasible, timely, and smooth, avoiding any disruption to customs clearance.

The Ministry of Health was directed to immediately issue guidance on state inspections of imported food under the decree. The ministries of Agriculture and Environment, Industry and Trade, and other relevant agencies must review and issue sector-specific instructions. These ministries are also tasked with providing timely clarification, resolving emerging issues, setting up hotlines, and maintaining staff on duty to handle developments.

Moreover, the Ministry of Health was directed to compile reports for the Government’s January 2026 regular meeting, outlining challenges, solutions, and recommendations. Provincial People’s Committees were asked to assign inspection responsibilities under Article 20 and designate qualified testing facilities in line with Article 51 of the decree.

The ministries of Health, Agriculture and Environment, Industry and Trade, and Finance were told to closely monitor implementation, review regulations, and, if necessary, amend or issue new circulars under fast-track procedures. For matters beyond their authority, the Ministry of Health must consolidate proposals and submit them to the Government and the Prime Minister.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan