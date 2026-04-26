Government resolves excess health insurance costs with fund reserves

Resolution 113/NQ-CP directs Vietnam Social Security to settle billions in overdue medical expenses from 2018 to 2022 using the Health Insurance Fund’s reserve, with strict deadlines set for completion.

The Government has issued Resolution 113/NQ-CP on the settlement of health insurance-covered medical examination and treatment costs that exceeded budget allocations and payment caps for the 2018–2022 period.

An elderly woman receives a medical check up at a healthcare station in Xuan Hoa Ward (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Under the resolution, these excess costs will be paid from the Health Insurance Fund’s reserve. For expenses surpassing the budget allocated by the Prime Minister during 2018–2022, Vietnam Social Security is tasked with disbursing payments to healthcare facilities in line with Decree No. 146/2018/ND-CP, which guides the implementation of the Law on Health Insurance.

For costs exceeding total payment limits in the 2019–2022 period, Vietnam Social Security is expediting payments in accordance with Decree No. 75/2023/ND-CP, which amends and supplements provisions of Decree No. 146/2018/ND-CP.

The resolution takes effect on September 25.

The Government has assigned the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance, within their respective mandates, to guide ministries, agencies, local authorities, and healthcare providers in managing and using these funds in compliance with regulations, while preventing losses, waste, and corruption.

The Ministry of Finance has been directed to oversee Vietnam Social Security in completing the payment process by May 1.

For excess health insurance expenditures in 2023 and 2024, the Government has instructed the Ministry of Finance and Vietnam Social Security to urgently carry out procedures under Decree No. 75/2023/ND-CP, with deadlines set for completion by May 1 for 2023 costs and August 1 for 2024 costs.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan