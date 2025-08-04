Coverage of social and health insurance policies to be expanded in HCMC

Ho Chi Minh City is set to implement solutions aimed at increasing coverage and synchronizing policies related to social insurance-health insurance with the goal of protecting every citizen’s rights whether they live in urban centers or remote areas.

Civil servants in Ho Chi Minh City provide guidance on social insurance policies for residents.

In the final days of July, Binh Chau fishing port in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Chau Commune was bustling with boats docking. While unloading newly caught fish, fisherman Tran Van Binh, 47, living in Binh Chau Commune shared that in the past, fishermen paid little attention to social insurance and health insurance because their daily lives were spent out at sea, focused solely on earning income for their families.

Recently, after hearing news reports about those who suffer serious health complications due to forgoing medical treatment without health insurance coverage, more families have started to take this matter seriously. For instance, a fishing boat owner from Long Hai Commune has purchased health insurance cards for his crew. He explained that besides accident insurance, health insurance is vital added that it gives his team peace of mind since their work is physically demanding and illness can strike at any time.

A recent research found that many people, especially those involved in nearshore fishing and with limited means, still lack access to social insurance and health insurance. Many fishermen have expressed a strong desire for city support to access social welfare policies especially medical services. Fishermen would be very grateful if the government helped them buy health insurance. Everyone gets sick at some point, and with the high-risk, labor-intensive jobs, healthcare is crucial, said Hoang Van Sang from Vung Tau Ward.

Not only fishermen, but also many other groups especially rural laborers, island dwellers, and informal workers are not yet covered by social insurance or health insurance. To bridge this social protection gap, HCMC’s social insurance agency has proposed including social insurance or health insurance coverage targets in the city’s annual socio-economic development plans and in the resolutions of Party representatives at all levels. They also advocate for subsidy policies to support social insurance or health insurance premiums for specific hazardous groups.

The People's Committees of Dong Hoa, Di An, and Tan Dong Hiep wards simultaneously established Steering Committees for implementing social insurance and health insurance policies at each household across the wards on August 1. Flexible and well-tailored approaches for different population groups are being employed to ensure effective execution, increasingly expanding coverage and protecting citizens' rights. Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union reported integrating public awareness campaigns on voluntary social insurance and family health insurance with local programs such as ‘Piggy banks’ and ‘Women Save to Buy health insurance for Those in Need’ and campaigns like ‘Save VND5,000 per day to Join Voluntary Social Insurance’.

A 66-year old woman in HCMC’s Long Truong Ward was hospitalized recently for colitis treatment. Her hospital bill totaled approximately VND12 million but with health insurance, she only paid VND1.7 million. She receives no pension and is not yet 75 to qualify for elderly support benefits. Although her financial situation is tight, her daughter still purchases health insurance for her and the family every year for peace of mind. Upon hearing HCMC’s proposal to support health insurance purchases for residents aged 60–74, they were delighted.

In fact, before the merger, Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces each had socially oriented resolutions to support residents' welfare. Binh Duong had policies voluntarily subsidizing social insurance and health insurance for groups like community security teams, individuals aged 70–79, ethnic areas in vulnerable areas, the long-term unemployed, recently non-poor household, and students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Ba Ria–Vung Tau supported health insurance for those 65 and older, security teams, poor and near-poor households and students. HCMC supported health insurance for poor and near-poor household according to city standards, security teams, the elderly, orphans, and disadvantaged individuals.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City Social Security continues to implement subsidies based on the prior resolutions of Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau until those policies expire or are replaced. This ensures continuity in voluntarily subsidizing social insurance and health insurance for eligible individuals, maintaining their rights without disruption.

Ho Chi Minh City Social Security has proposed adopting the highest level of support from the three former localities when drafting a new resolution for the city People’s Council. This ensures consistent implementation of social welfare policies across the city. The policy reflects the city’s care for its people ensuring equal, continuous, and sustainable access to medical and social welfare services, while also eliminating regional disparities.

During a working session with Ho Chi Minh City Social Security and various departments to discuss reports and proposals regarding the implementation of social insurance and health insurance policies, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc highlighted that the execution of social insurance and health insurance policies is a crucial political responsibility for the Party and the entire political framework of the city.

He urged relevant agencies to swiftly prepare proposals for submission to the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, ensuring that social policy items are included in a timely manner in the year-end 2025 session of the People’s Council.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan