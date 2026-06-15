Ministry issues guidelines for routine health check-ups for children under six

The Ministry of Health has officially released professional guidelines for the routine health screening of children under the age of six, mandating at least one annual check-up to monitor development and ensure early detection of health issues.

A doctor examines a child ( Illustrative photo)

These guidelines apply to all Vietnamese children under six years old nationwide. The mandatory health screenings will focus on key indicators, including vital signs, nutritional status, mental and motor development, vaccination history, and musculoskeletal health.

According to the new regulations, the Ministry of Health prioritizes conducting these check-ups at local commune and ward health stations, provided that these facilities possess the necessary personnel, medical equipment, and tools to meet professional standards.

In instances where mobile screening is necessary, the Ministry requires that locations be selected strategically to ensure convenience for parents, caregivers, and guardians. These mobile sites must be fully equipped and staffed with qualified personnel to maintain safety and uphold the required medical standards for pediatric care.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Anh Quan