HCMC accelerates universal health insurance implementation under new directive

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission have issued a plan to implement the Party Secretariat’s Directive No. 52-CT/TW on advancing universal health insurance in the new phase.

Accordingly, all Party committees, government bodies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and socio-political organizations across the city are required to innovate and diversify communication methods, applying digital technology to enhance awareness and foster responsibility and action among Party organizations, officials, members, and citizens regarding universal health insurance in the new period.

Information campaigns will promptly highlight the key achievements of health insurance over recent years, identify challenges, and outline future goals particularly ensuring the sustainability and growth of health insurance coverage. The city targets achieving over 95 percent population coverage by 2026 and full universal health insurance by 2030.

In addition, Party committees and authorities especially leaders must take direct responsibility for guiding and organizing the implementation of Directive 52. During program and plan development, they must clearly define tasks, responsibilities, and timelines in accordance with local realities, while strengthening inter-agency coordination in inspection, supervision, and enforcement. Violations and abuses of the health insurance system must be strictly handled.

Ho Chi Minh City will simultaneously advance efforts to revise, enhance, and refine the legal framework governing health insurance, with the objective of effectively implementing universal coverage policies in the upcoming development phase. To achieve this, the city will introduce a suite of comprehensive and results-oriented professional strategies aimed at modernizing healthcare and insurance programs. These initiatives will focus on diversifying and expanding financial resources, promoting innovation in service delivery, and safeguarding the long-term sustainability of the Health Insurance Fund.

Mechanisms will also be strengthened to prevent waste, overcharging, and unnecessary medical services, safeguarding the rights and benefits of all health insurance card holders.

The Directive outlines seven key categories of tasks and strategic solutions aimed at advancing the healthcare system. These include enhancing leadership and governance capacity, refining legal and policy frameworks, diversifying health insurance schemes, expanding the scope of health insurance coverage and payment mechanisms, modernizing communication strategies to raise public awareness, improving the quality of medical examination and treatment, accelerating digital transformation in healthcare.

