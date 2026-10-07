Gia Lai to hold series of activities to celebrate Vietnam Cultural Day

Gia Lai Province will host a series of cultural activities throughout November to celebrate Vietnam Cultural Day 2026, promoting local heritage, traditions and communities while linking cultural preservation with tourism development.

Gia Lai successfully hosted a wide range of major cultural and sporting events and festivals in 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

The Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee has issued a plan to organize Vietnam Cultural Day 2026, featuring a series of activities throughout November to promote the locality’s cultural identity, heritage, and people in conjunction with tourism development.

Under the plan, November 24 will be the program's focal point, linked to activities marking the National Great Unity Festival on November 18 and a range of community cultural activities.

Highlights will include a gong festival; a Cultural Heritage Day; exhibitions showcasing the history and culture of the Tay Son era and Cham heritage; traditional art performances; a seminar on Central Highlands heritage; and initiatives to promote reading culture, creative spaces, and digital media products.

The province will also organize traditional cultural experiences at accommodation establishments, a festival featuring traditional costumes of ethnic groups from the Central and Central Highlands regions, and activities in coordination with the National Great Unity Festival.

Gia Lai is encouraging accommodation establishments to offer traditional folk games, art performances, handicraft products, and traditional costumes to visitors, while also calling on them to offer discounted room rates and free or reduced admission fees during the peak period.

According to the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee, Vietnam Cultural Day 2026 will put people and communities at the center of the program, creating opportunities for community participation, providing support for artisans and ensuring that cultural heritage is passed on to future generations. The program’s effectiveness will be assessed based on levels of participation, benefits generated, and the ability to sustain cultural values.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh