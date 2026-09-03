Gia Lai personnel continue DNA work to identify fallen soldiers during holiday

The Gia Lai Province Military Command said on September 3 that its personnel continued excavating graves and collecting DNA samples to identify fallen soldiers throughout the National Day holiday.

Authorities excavated 102 graves at Tang Bat Ho Martyrs Cemetery in Hoai An Commune and An Thanh Martyrs Cemetery in Van Duc Commune, collecting 73 samples that met the requirements for DNA testing.

Authorities kept working during the National Day holiday. Photo: Gia Lai Military Command

By September 1, Gia Lai had completed sample collection at 111 martyrs cemeteries, with efforts still underway at two remaining sites. A total of 11,949 graves had been excavated and sampled across the province. Of these, 7,763 samples met the requirements for DNA testing, while 4,186 did not meet the required conditions.

At An Thanh Martyrs Cemetery, the team found three personal items in Grave No. 10, Row 9, Section B: a rusted medal, a black leather wallet inscribed “BiC - PORTEFEUILLE,” and a faded photograph of a young woman whose face was no longer clearly visible.

Personal items and a photograph found in an unidentified grave at An Thanh Martyrs Cemetery. Photo: Gia Lai Military Command

An initial assessment identified the medal as a Liberation Feat Medal. The items may be associated with the fallen soldier buried in the grave and could provide important clues for authorities as they continue cross-checking and verifying information to establish the soldier's identity and locate their relatives.

An Thanh Martyrs Cemetery currently has 88 graves of fallen soldiers whose identities remain unknown.

From August 31 to September 1, personnel collected samples from 59 graves, with 46 meeting DNA testing requirements.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong