Heavy rain causes severe flooding in Gia Lai residential areas

Heavy rain on September 3 flooded 19 homes in Thong Nhat Ward, Gia Lai Province, with water reaching up to 1.2 meters in some areas. Amid the situation, local authorities deployed personnel to evacuate residents, move their belongings to safety.

Flooding was reported around 236 Pham Ngoc Thach Street and Alley 433, Ly Thai To Street, both in Thong Nhat Ward. Rising water overflowed into numerous homes, with the deepest flooding recorded in Alley 433 Ly Thai To Street.

Police from Thong Nhat Ward, in coordination with the ward Military Command, the Economic Division and relevant agencies, promptly arrived at the affected areas to assist residents.

Authorities helped residents return to their homes. Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP) reporters followed local authorities into the flooded residential area along Alley 433, Ly Thai To Street, where fast-moving water reached depths of up to 1.2 meters.

Authorities carried young children through the flooded areas to help them return home and assisted residents in moving furniture and other belongings to higher ground.

Police officers from Thong Nhat Ward also visited affected households, checked on residents and advised them to contact authorities whenever they needed assistance.

Local authorities visit residents in the flooded area. Photo: SGGP/Huu Phuc

A police officer in Thong Nhat Ward visits residents in flooded areas. Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc



Lieutenant Colonel Pham Thanh Cong, head of the Thong Nhat Ward Police, who directly directed relief efforts at the scene, said that eight households in the area around Alley 236, Pham Ngoc Thach Street had been flooded, with water averaging about 80 centimeters deep.

Meanwhile, 11 households in Alley 433 Ly Thai To Street were affected, with water levels ranging from 1 to 1.2 meters.

Thong Nhat Ward authorities mobilized about 100 personnel to assist residents at the scene, including more than 50 police officers.

The forces focused on helping residents move their property to safe locations while taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of people in the flooded areas.

Alley 433 on Ly Thai To Street is severely flooded. Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc

Authorities help residents move their belongings. Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc

Authorities help residents move their property to safety. Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc

Local authorities join efforts to assist residents. Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc

By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong