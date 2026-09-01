Construction accelerates on 10-lane road linking to Long Thanh Airport

Construction workers and machinery remained busy at the site of Road 25B in Nhon Trach and Long Thanh wards of Dong Nai City on the morning of September 1.

Workers push ahead on Route 25B expansion project through National Day holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

Final work on the project is being urgently completed, connecting sections that have already been finished and giving a new look to one of the key transport routes linking the area with Long Thanh International Airport.

A check of the site on September 1 showed that Road 25B had been completed through the central area of Nhon Trach Ward, featuring a wide roadway, sidewalks and synchronized infrastructure. The 10-lane road provides a more open and convenient traffic corridor through Nhon Trach Urban Area.

On the upgraded section, contractors are taking advantage of every available opportunity to accelerate construction. Work is continuing throughout the holiday period to complete remaining items as soon as possible and connect them with the section already in operation.

Land clearance for the section connecting to National Route 51 has been fully completed. (Photo: SGGP)

Contractors have mobilized heavy machinery and personnel to maintain construction throughout the holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

The road expansion and repaving efforts are being fast-tracked to serve local residents and businesses. (Photo: SGGP)

The project to upgrade and expand Road 25B from Nhon Trach Ward’s center to National Highway 51 is approximately 9km long, with a total investment of nearly VND1.5 trillion (US$57.4 million). The road has a planned cross-section of about 80 meters and will comprise 10 lanes. It is one of the key transport routes connecting Nhon Trach and Long Thanh with National Highway 51 and Long Thanh Airport.

The project has recently cleared a major bottleneck. On August 27, Long Thanh Ward completed the handover of nearly 7.6 hectares of land for the project.

With the entire site now handed over, the project is in a position to accelerate construction, aiming to open the road to traffic by the end of 2026.

Road 25B, together with Road 25C, Ring Road 3 of Ho Chi Minh City and other connecting routes, will form a transport network linking Ho Chi Minh City through Nhon Trach and Long Thanh to Long Thanh Airport. The network is expected to help expand urban development space and enhance connectivity among industrial parks, logistics hubs and seaports in the region.

The route traverses an area dense with industrial zones, carrying heavy traffic volumes daily. (Photo: SGGP)

A modern transport corridor linking Ho Chi Minh City with Long Thanh International Airport is nearing completion. (Photo: SGGP)

At the intersection of Route 25B and Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3 in Dong Nai City (Photo: SGGP)

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By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh