Dong Nai holds memorial service and buries remains of 29 fallen soldiers

Dong Nai authorities on August 13 held a memorial service and burial ceremony for the remains of 29 fallen soldiers who were found and recovered in Minh Duc Commune, Loc Tan Commune and Loc Ninh Ward.

In a solemn and respectful atmosphere, delegates offered flowers and incense and observed a minute of silence to commemorate the martyrs, expressing profound gratitude to those who fought and sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland and the happiness of the people.

The memorial service and burial ceremony for the remains of 29 fallen soldiers at Binh Phuoc Martyrs’ Cemetery in Dong Nai City.

As part of the 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains, from July to August 2026, officers and soldiers of Team K72 under the Dong Nai City Military Command recovered 26 sets of remains in Minh Duc Commune, two in Loc Ninh Ward and one in Loc Tan Commune. Most of the remains have yet to be identified by name or hometown.

Of the 29 sets of remains buried on this occasion, 19 biological samples are suitable for DNA testing.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Hien, Deputy Minister of National Defense, offers incense in tribute to the fallen heroes and martyrs.

The city will continue cooperating with relevant agencies to collect and compare DNA samples from relatives, to identify the fallen soldiers and bring their names and hometowns back to their families.

During the search, authorities recovered numerous personal effects, including canteens, rubber sandals, hammocks, ponchos, portrait and family photos, watches, badges, medicine bottles, combs and a pen inscribed with the words “Tien Quy.” The items serve as valuable clues in the effort to identify the remains and trace the martyrs’ hometowns and families.

Military Region 7 leaders pay their final respects to the fallen heroes and martyrs at their final resting place.

Dong Nai City and Military Region 7 leaders pay their respects as the martyrs’ remains are taken to the burial site.

Delivering the eulogy at the memorial service, Nguyen Thi Hoang, Vice Chairwoman of the Dong Nai City People’s Committee and Head of the city’s Steering Committee for the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains, expressed deep emotion and gratitude for the sacrifices made by the fallen soldiers.

She emphasized that returning the martyrs to their homeland and giving them a final resting place is a “command from the heart” and a sacred duty of today’s generation toward those who devoted their youth and sacrificed their lives for the Fatherland.

A solemn moment as the remains of the fallen soldiers are brought to their final resting place at Binh Phuoc Martyrs’ Cemetery.

Veterans offer incense in tribute to the fallen heroes and martyrs.

The Ministry of National Defense presents gifts to encourage units involved in the search and recovery of martyrs’ remains in Dong Nai City.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong