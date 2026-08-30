Long Thanh Airport construction site remains active throughout holiday

The Long Thanh International Airport Project Management Board has asked contractors and supervision consultants to step up construction during the National Day holiday from August 29 to September 2.

Contractors are required to maintain personnel, machinery, equipment and materials and carry out continuous construction throughout the holiday to ensure the project stays on schedule. They have also been asked to arrange nighttime work for necessary items.

The Long Thanh Airport Project Management Board has asked contractors to prepare plans to keep construction going throughout the National Day holiday. Photo: ACV

Contractors must prioritize works needed for the airport’s technical operations in September 2026, focusing on areas being prepared for the installation of specialized equipment.

The Long Thanh International Airport Project Management Board said little time remains to achieve the targets of Component 3, Phase 1.

Maintaining construction during the holiday is therefore necessary to make the most of the available time and accelerate progress on key works.

Contractors that fail to meet requirements on schedule, personnel or equipment, or that affect the overall project plan, will be recorded and handled in accordance with their contracts.

Earlier, on August 28, the Government Office issued Document No. 8871/VPCP-CN conveying Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc’s instructions on the progress of the Long Thanh International Airport project.

The Deputy Prime Minister called for an accurate assessment of the project’s actual progress, particularly Packages under Components 3 and 4 that are at risk of delays and may not be completed in 2026, and urged timely solutions to remove obstacles and accelerate construction.

By Phu Ngan — Translated by Huyen Huong