Vietnam steps up efforts to build database on fallen soldiers

Authorities are stepping up efforts to search for and identify the remains of fallen soldiers while gradually building a database of martyrs and their graves.

On August 26, the National Steering Committee for the Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains held a conference in Ho Chi Minh City to review and draw lessons from the work.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau, Deputy Minister of National Defense, speaks at the conference. Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang

In his concluding remarks, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau, Deputy Minister of National Defense and Deputy Head of the National Steering Committee for the Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains, said that the 500-day-and-night campaign to intensify the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains had developed into a widespread movement and attracted attention and support from society as a whole.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau urged agencies and units to fully understand the purpose, significance and importance of the mission, stressing that it is a special political task, a sacred responsibility and a duty to the Party, State, people and fallen heroes.

Agencies, units and localities were urged to address shortcomings and focus on three main priorities.

They should first strengthen leadership and direction at all levels to improve the effectiveness of search and recovery operations.

They should also encourage war veterans and local residents to provide information about fallen soldiers and their graves, with all leads carefully verified before searches begin.

Authorities were further asked to gather information from domestic and overseas sources, gradually develop a database on fallen soldiers and their graves, and use science, technology and AI to improve the analysis of records.

Working teams should visit villages and remote areas to collect, verify and assess information related to martyrs’ remains.

On the occasion, the Central Military Commission, Ministry of National Defense and Military Region 7 presented gifts to forces involved in searching for and recovering martyrs’ remains, including teams carrying out missions in Laos and Cambodia as well as teams working within Vietnam. Ministry of National Defense leaders present gifts to forces involved in searching for and recovering martyrs’ remains. Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang

By staff writers — Translated by Huyen Huong