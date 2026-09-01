Politburo adopts resolution on regional development, national spatial planning

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, on behalf of the Politburo, has signed and promulgated a Politburo resolution on developing regions and organizing national development space in the new period (Resolution No. 27-NQ/TW).

The resolution calls for investment in developing growth poles and major urban areas to strengthen their role in forming, leading, spreading and developing urban-industrial-service corridors; prioritizing the development of the country's two largest growth poles, the Hanoi urban region and the HCMC urban region; and establishing mechanisms and policies to encourage some localities to become centrally run cities, serving as growth poles for their regions and connecting within regions, across regions, and with the wider area and international markets. It targets the development, by 2045, of at least five cities of international stature that serve as hubs connecting and developing links with regional and international networks.

The resolution also calls for promoting the leading role of the capital of Hanoi, HCMC, Da Nang City and other major urban areas in advancing science and technology, innovation and digital transformation; establishing mechanisms to encourage major enterprises and corporations to invest in high-tech sectors in growth poles; and developing HCMC into an internationally recognized megacity based on a multi-polar, polycentric model, with a smart and modern infrastructure and governance system.

The resolution sets out key tasks and solutions, including organizing regional development space and effectively implementing regional plans; comprehensively improving institutions for regional development; renewing growth models and forming and developing new economic drivers for regions; developing modern, synchronized and interregional economic and social infrastructure; developing modern urban systems and regional growth poles; developing high-quality human resources and accelerating science and technology, innovation and digital transformation; and developing culture and society while ensuring comprehensive social welfare.

On behalf of the Politburo, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has also signed and promulgated a Politburo resolution on the ideological work strategy in the new context (Resolution No. 25-NQ/TW); Resolution No. 24-NQ/TW on promoting the pioneering and exemplary role, spirit of innovation, and willingness to think, act and take responsibility among cadres and Party members in the new era; and Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated By Anh Quan