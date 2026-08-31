Long Thanh Airport construction pushes ahead through National Day holiday

Thousands of workers remained on site at the Long Thanh International Airport project on August 31, pressing ahead with construction throughout Vietnam's National Day holiday in an effort to keep the major infrastructure project on schedule.

Work has advanced significantly across the passenger terminal, with several key components now largely completed. These include the skylight roofing system, customs processing areas, baggage handling facilities, check-in islands, and the automated aircraft docking guidance system.

Outside the terminal, construction teams were working through the midday heat, compacting road surfaces and laying asphalt across multiple routes. The work is gradually completing the airport's internal road network. Meanwhile, the airport's fire station is also taking shape, with roofing and technical components being progressively installed.

Technical workers complete the installation of glass walls at the passenger terminal.

Installation of the check-in islands is now largely complete.

Ha Ngoc Dat, a worker employed by contractor Nam Hoa Phat and responsible for installing roller shutters, said he had been working at the construction site for more than a year.

"During public holidays and Tet, we are often asked to remain on site and continue working," Dat said. "We want to do our part to help keep the overall project on schedule."

The Long Thanh Airport Project Management Board has instructed contractors and supervision consultants to step up construction activities during weekends and public holidays.

For the National Day holiday in particular, contractors have been required to prepare detailed construction plans specifying the work packages to be carried out, implementation schedules, staffing levels, and the machinery and equipment to be mobilized.

The plans must also include measures to ensure occupational safety, site security, and environmental protection throughout the holiday period.

Construction crews work on the airport's internal road network throughout the National Day holiday.

Installation of the passenger terminal's lotus-shaped skylight roofing system has been completed.

The terminal roof is one of the most technically complex components of the Long Thanh International Airport project.

The check-in area is now largely complete.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan