Beach holidays, historical sites draw crowds on second National Day holiday

Beach destinations, islands and cultural heritage sites attracted growing numbers of visitors on August 30, the second day of Vietnam’s National Day holiday, causing brief localized traffic congestion in several provinces and cities.

Beaches bustling with holidaymakers

From early morning, tourists began flocking to coastal destinations in Ho Chi Minh City, including Vung Tau, Tam Thang, Long Hai and Ho Tram. The atmosphere was busier than on the first day of the holiday.

Roads leading into central Vung Tau saw a heavier flow of private cars from various provinces and cities. By midday and afternoon, vehicles lined up toward Bai Sau (Back Beach), Tam Thang Square, Thuy Van Park and Bai Truoc (Front Beach).

Tourists enjoy the sea at Bai Sau (Back Beach) in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu

Vu Hong Thuan, Chairman of the Vung Tau Ward People’s Committee, said that the locality would launch a tourism order force on September 1 to assist and guide visitors in crowded areas and help build a safe, civilized, friendly and professional destination during the holiday.

In Hanoi, popular attractions such as the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Temple of Literature–Quoc Tu Giam, Hoa Lo Prison and Ngoc Son Temple continued to draw domestic and foreign tourists.

To stimulate tourism, Hanoi is offering a range of incentives and cultural activities to encourage visitors to stay longer. On August 30, the city offered free admission to 17 historical and scenic sites. Until September 2, passengers can also travel free of charge on 128 subsidized bus routes and the elevated sections of the Cat Linh–Ha Dong and Nhon–Hanoi Station urban railway lines.

Authorities have also asked accommodation and service providers to publicly disclose prices, surcharges and cancellation and refund policies to prevent arbitrary price increases.

The holiday has also brought a lively atmosphere to tourism destinations in Khanh Hoa Province, particularly sea tours in Nha Trang. During the first two days, Nha Trang Tourist Wharf welcomed nearly 11,000 visitors to attractions around the bay, up about 40 percent year on year.

Other attractions also saw strong visitor numbers. The special national relic of Po Nagar Cham Towers welcomed about 9,000 visitors, while the National Oceanographic Museum, VinWonders Nha Trang, Long Son Pagoda, Hon Chong and various cultural and craft village attractions also attracted large crowds.

Ferries, buses add services

On the morning of August 30, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP) reporters recorded a traffic queue stretching about 10 kilometers from An Phu Interchange to Long Phuoc toll station on the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway.

Traffic came to a near standstill in several sections, with cars packed closely together and moving only a few meters at a time. At times, drivers had to wait about 10 minutes before continuing. By around 3 p.m., however, traffic had eased.

Ferry terminals in Ho Chi Minh City proactively increased services and deployed additional vessels to help ease congestion.

At Binh Khanh Ferry Terminal, which connects the city center with Can Gio Island Commune, eight ferries with capacities of 100–200 tons were deployed.

Cat Lai Ferry Terminal operated seven ferries and added another 60-ton vessel. Operators also said the Saigon River bus and Bus Route No. 2 increased services until 10 p.m.

The Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security said 46 traffic accidents occurred nationwide on the second holiday day, killing 21 people and injuring 30. The death toll from traffic accidents during the first two days of the holiday reached 35. Traffic police nationwide detected more than 18,400 violations on the second day and issued penalties for more than 14,900 cases. Of more than 14,500 violations recorded on roads, nearly 2,000 involved alcohol concentration and more than 3,200 involved speeding. According to the Vietnam Road Administration, traffic on 15 expressways increased by nearly 60 percent during the first two days of the holiday, averaging more than 320,000 vehicle trips per day. Traffic on the Chi Thanh–Van Phong and Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet expressways rose by nearly 86 percent, while the Bung–Van Ninh–Cam Lo route increased by more than 70. Traffic on the Ham Nghi–Vung Ang–Bung and Phan Thiet–Dau Giay expressways climbed by more than 67 percent.

By staff writers – Translated by Huyen Huong