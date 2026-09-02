Patriotic flag-raising ceremonies held nationwide

Young people across the country joined special flag-raising ceremonies on September 2 to mark the 81st anniversary of National Day.

At exactly 7 a.m. on September 2, youth union members and young people nationwide simultaneously took part in a special flag-raising ceremony themed “I Love My Fatherland” to mark the 81st anniversary of National Day.

Flag-raising ceremony at Ba Dinh Square on the morning of September 2. Photo: Hai Linh

At Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, 200 outstanding youth union members and young people from the capital attended the flag-raising ceremony, paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and spread the message “I Love My Fatherland.”

At Ba Dinh Square and four locations along Ngoc Ha Street, members of the Hanoi Youth Union provided free drinking water, milk and bread while guiding and assisting people visiting President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.

Some 200 outstanding young people and Youth Union members from the capital city attend the flag-raising ceremony on the morning of September 2 at Ba Dinh Square, Hanoi. Photo: Hai Linh

Flag-saluting ceremony of the Youth Union in Nghe An Province. Photo: TD

The Lao Cai Provincial Youth Union organized the "I Love My Fatherland" flag-salute ceremony at multiple locations across the province. Photo: T.D.

Flag-saluting ceremony of Ha Tinh Province's Youth Union members and young people. Photo: TD

In related news, on the morning of September 2, at the Hanoi Flagpole - Ca Mau Cape in Dat Mui Commune, Ca Mau Province, Ca Mau Province held a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of National Day, with nearly 1,500 officials, soldiers, youth union members, students and local residents in attendance.

A highlight of the ceremony was a 2,025-square-meter fabric national flag weighing about 320 kilograms, designed and produced by SG Chien Thang Import-Export Trading Services Investment JSC.

The flag is part of the 2025-2027 Cross-Country Journey. It was previously displayed at the Sen Village Festival in Nghe An Province to mark the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birth and in Hanoi during celebrations of the 80th anniversary of National Day. It will also continue to travel to historic and sacred sites across the country.

Under the plan, at the end of 2027, after the journey concludes, the flag will be presented to Ca Mau Province and displayed at Mui Ca Mau (Ca Mau Cape) National Park for residents and tourists.

On this occasion, the Vietnam Record Organization (VietKings) proposed establishing a record for the “largest fabric national flag in Vietnam,” with an area of 2,025 square meters, and presenting it to the Ca Mau People’s Committee.

Flag-saluting and flag-raising ceremonies at the Hanoi Flag Tower and Ca Mau Cape to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the National Day

Delegates solemnly perform the flag-saluting and flag-raising rituals

The largest fabric national flag in Vietnam at Ca Mau Cape

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan