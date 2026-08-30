National

Key projects in Ho Chi Minh City continue through National Day holiday

SGGPO

Work continues through the National Day holiday on Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3 and National Highway 13 expansion projects.

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Workers are deployed to maintain construction progress on the Ring Road 3 project during the National Day holiday. Photo: SGGP/Xuan Trung

On August 30, construction crews continued work at the Tan Van Interchange, with machinery and vehicles mobilized across the Ring Road 3 project site.

The Tan Van Interchange, located in Dong Hoa Ward, is one of the project’s most complex interchanges and remains under construction throughout the National Day holiday.

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Workers at the Tan Van Interchange during the holiday. Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Trung

At the National Highway 13 expansion project in Binh Hoa and Lai Thieu wards, some sections have been largely completed, while work continues on the remaining sections, including road surfacing, drainage systems and the installation of concrete medians.

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Vehicles transport construction materials for the National Highway 13 expansion project in Binh Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Trung
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Workers install concrete medians at the National Highway 13 expansion project on the afternoon of August 30. Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Trung

A contractor representative said that construction crews have increased manpower and deployed additional machinery throughout the holiday to maintain progress.

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By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 National Highway 13 Tan Van Interchange infrastructure projects construction progress National Day holiday Dong Hoa Ward Binh Hoa Ward Lai Thieu Ward Dong Nai Tay Ninh

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