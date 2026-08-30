Key projects in Ho Chi Minh City continue through National Day holiday

On August 30, construction crews continued work at the Tan Van Interchange, with machinery and vehicles mobilized across the Ring Road 3 project site.
The Tan Van Interchange, located in Dong Hoa Ward, is one of the project’s most complex interchanges and remains under construction throughout the National Day holiday.
At the National Highway 13 expansion project in Binh Hoa and Lai Thieu wards, some sections have been largely completed, while work continues on the remaining sections, including road surfacing, drainage systems and the installation of concrete medians.
A contractor representative said that construction crews have increased manpower and deployed additional machinery throughout the holiday to maintain progress.