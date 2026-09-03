Over 200 workers rush construction on key central ports over holiday

Construction crews at two key seaport developments in the Central region maintained round-the-clock operations through the National Day holiday to keep vital infrastructure projects on track.

More than 200 engineers and workers, along with numerous vehicles and construction equipment, work through the September 2 National Day holiday at Berth No. 4 of Chan May Port. (Photo: SGGP)

At Chan May Port in Hue City, over 200 engineers and workers, alongside heavy machinery, were mobilized across the holiday to accelerate progress on Berth No. 4, according to Tran Dinh Quoc, Deputy Manager of the General and Container Berths No. 4 and No. 5 Project.

The dual-berth project represents a total investment of over VND1.678 trillion (approx. US$64.3 million) and covers 20.4 hectares. Featuring a combined quay length of 540 meters, the facility is designed to accommodate general cargo vessels up to 70,000 DWT and container ships up to 4,000 TEUs. Resources are being concentrated on Berth No. 4 to meet its scheduled commissioning by late 2026, while developers continue resolving remaining challenges to bring Berth No. 5 online in 2027.

Workers continue construction throughout the holiday at the My Thuy International Port project. (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, at My Thuy International Port in Quang Tri Province, construction continued on the VND15 trillion project, which will feature 10 bulk and container berths. At the eastern breakwater, dozens of trucks are transporting prefabricated tetrapod wave-breaker blocks cast at the construction site to the work area.

Dao Ba Linh, a technical officer from Linh Ha Joint Stock Company—the contractor for the eastern breakwater and Berth No. 3 beam packages—said the company proactively accelerated operations before and during the holiday to optimize weather windows and prevent post-holiday backlogs.

"The company arranged rotating shifts with built-in rest periods to ensure worker well-being," Linh noted. "Staff working through the holiday receive holiday pay rates and full compensatory time off, keeping morale high on site."

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh