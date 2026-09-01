ACV chairman inspects Long Thanh Airport construction site during holiday

ACV leadership inspected the Long Thanh International Airport construction site during the September 2 holiday, encouraging 24/7 continuous work shifts as the major infrastructure project enters its critical final stretch toward completion.

ACV leadership inspects Long Thanh Airport Site, encourages holiday construction workers. (Photo; SGGP)

Engineers and construction workers at the Long Thanh International Airport project operate in three rotating shifts per day with four teams during the September 2 National Day holiday, taking full advantage of the critical construction phase to accelerate progress.

On the morning of September 1, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) announced that Chairman of the Board of Directors Nguyen Cao Cuong personally visited the site to inspect progress and encourage the engineers and workers laboring through the holiday.

The delegation included ACV Deputy General Director Vu Pham Nguyen An, Long Thanh Project Management Board Director Nguyen Le Dong, and site commanders overseeing packages 7.8, 5.10, 4.8, and 5.11.

Construction crews working on the internal airport transit system at the Long Thanh Airport site. (Photo: SGGP)

The ACV Chairman reviewed the implementation status, timeline, and site organization across key project components. Throughout the holiday, construction teams maintained an urgent pace to advance major infrastructure items.

To meet strict completion deadlines, the Chairman directed all contractors to sustain a continuous four-shift, three-crew work system while ensuring absolute safety and quality standards across all project phases.

ACV leadership urged the entire workforce to strictly adhere to the principle of "Safety – Determination – Quality," proactively coordinate to resolve emerging issues on-site, and push to bring Long Thanh International Airport to completion for an early commercial opening.

By Le Xuan—Translated by Kim Khanh