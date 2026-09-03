Multiple expressway projects maintain construction pace

Several key infrastructure projects across the country continued construction during the National Day holiday, maintaining progress despite the break.

Construction accelerated on the nearly 99-km Cam Lo–La Son Expressway expansion project linking Quang Tri with Hue City (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board, at the project to upgrade the Cam Lo–La Son section of the North-South Expressway in Quang Tri Province and Hue City, contractors have organized three shifts and four work teams throughout the holiday, maintaining 90–100 percent of their workforce and striving to basically complete the project in 2026.

Construction is currently focused on cross-drainage culverts, underpasses, embankments, soft-soil treatment, pavement foundations, and road surfaces.

At the construction site of the Cho Moi–Bac Kan Expressway project in Thai Nguyen Province, contractors have maintained all 44 construction fronts and are taking advantage of dry weather to make up for lost time, with the aim of completing the bridge works in January 2027.

Meanwhile, at the Huu Nghi–Chi Lang Expressway project in Lang Son Province, more than 2,400 officials, engineers, and workers, along with a large number of machines and equipment, have been mobilized across 114 construction units, with the goal of completing the entire route in 2026.

Construction accelerated on the nearly 99-km Cam Lo–La Son Expressway expansion project linking Quang Tri with Hue City (Photo: SGGP)

Similarly, at the Dong Dang–Tra Linh Expressway project, linking Lang Son and Cao Bang provinces, more than 2,000 officials, engineers, and workers are carrying out construction at 132 work fronts. The project aims to complete the 93-km section before April 30, 2027, and extend the route to the Tra Linh border gate in Cao Bang Province in the first quarter of 2028.

In Hanoi, contractors working on the Tran Hung Dao Bridge project have mobilized 700 workers and organized 28 construction fronts around the clock. The first girder segments have been installed, paving the way for major structural elements that will shape the bridge's architecture, including the girders, deck, and steel arches.

After nine months of construction, the project has achieved approximately 40 percent overall progress and is now entering a phase of accelerated construction.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh