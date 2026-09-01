National

Vietnamese embassy verifies reports of two nationals in Nepal flood-hit area

The Embassy of Vietnam in India, concurrently accredited to Nepal and Bhutan, said on August 31 that it was checking reports that two Vietnamese nationals were in Langtang, Rasuwa district in north central Nepal before a flash flood struck the area.

Screenshot (50).png
Nuwakot district, Nepal on August 27, after the flashflood (Photo: VNA)

A list from the Langtang National Park Office, published by the Trekking Agencies’ Association of Nepal, shows that two Vietnamese nationals registered at a park checkpoint on August 24, two days before the disaster.

Yet, the information remains incomplete and unclear. The names listed may not match the full names on their passports, and the embassy lacks enough details to confirm their identities, passport numbers, travel itineraries or current whereabouts.

The list is not an official record of missing people, but rather a log of trekkers who checked in before heading to the Gosaikunda and Langtang/Kyanjin Valley areas.

The Nepal Tourism Board earlier released a list of foreigners reported missing after the flood, including one Vietnamese citizen.

The embassy is urgently coordinating with the Vietnamese community in Nepal and Vietnam’s Honorary Consul there to gather information and verify the case.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Nepal Nepal Tourism Board Vietnam

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn