Vietnamese embassy verifies reports of two nationals in Nepal flood-hit area

The Embassy of Vietnam in India, concurrently accredited to Nepal and Bhutan, said on August 31 that it was checking reports that two Vietnamese nationals were in Langtang, Rasuwa district in north central Nepal before a flash flood struck the area.

Nuwakot district, Nepal on August 27, after the flashflood (Photo: VNA)

A list from the Langtang National Park Office, published by the Trekking Agencies’ Association of Nepal, shows that two Vietnamese nationals registered at a park checkpoint on August 24, two days before the disaster.

Yet, the information remains incomplete and unclear. The names listed may not match the full names on their passports, and the embassy lacks enough details to confirm their identities, passport numbers, travel itineraries or current whereabouts.

The list is not an official record of missing people, but rather a log of trekkers who checked in before heading to the Gosaikunda and Langtang/Kyanjin Valley areas.

The Nepal Tourism Board earlier released a list of foreigners reported missing after the flood, including one Vietnamese citizen.

The embassy is urgently coordinating with the Vietnamese community in Nepal and Vietnam’s Honorary Consul there to gather information and verify the case.

Vietnamplus