National

Ring Road 3 project in Ho Chi Minh City pushes ahead through holiday

SGGPO

Workers and contractors are maintaining round-the-clock construction on Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 through the National Day holiday, mobilizing maximum manpower and equipment to accelerate progress.

As the country launches an emulation campaign to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, workers at construction packages under the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project are working around the clock to keep the project on schedule.

On the morning of August 31, according to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper reporters, across construction sites, contractors and construction units mobilized maximum manpower, vehicles, and machinery, with officials, engineers, and workers remaining on site throughout the holiday to accelerate progress and ensure timely completion of the project.

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On the morning of August 31, construction crews on Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 stepped up work, deploying additional equipment and personnel throughout the holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

At the overpass interchange with Cach Mang Thang Tam Road in Thuan An Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, construction was progressing briskly.

Lieutenant Colonel Pham Quang Nghia of the Truong Son 6 Executive Board under Truong Son Corporation said that, taking advantage of favorable weather conditions, the construction unit had been working day and night continuously, focusing on completing the hot-mix asphalt surfacing of the overpass. The work is expected to facilitate seamless connection with the approach road to Binh Goi Bridge over the Saigon River.

The construction unit has proactively mobilized additional modern equipment and increased its workforce, determined to complete all asphalt surfacing works on the overpass at Cach Mang Thang Tam Road during this phase, creating an important foundation for opening the entire route to traffic, Lieutenant Colonel Pham Quang Nghia said.

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Checking the temperature of hot-mix asphalt before paving (Photo: SGGP)
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Working directly under the scorching sun, Hoang Duc Quyen, a worker of Truong Son Construction Corporation under Army Corps 12, expressed his determination to work with his colleagues to accelerate construction and complete the assigned tasks as scheduled.

To celebrate the country's major national holiday, officials, soldiers and workers at the construction site are united in working day and night, determined to complete the project on schedule while ensuring technical quality and aesthetics and bringing the facility into service for the people at the earliest possible time, Quyen said.

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A sense of urgency at the Cach Mang Thang Tam Road overpass construction site (Photo: SGGP)
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Construction is not limited to the overpass package. Crews working on the parallel road and the approach road to Binh Goi Bridge are also stepping up work throughout the holiday.

The sense of responsibility and determination demonstrated by workers at the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 construction sites is helping accelerate the project, bringing this key infrastructure project closer to completion and creating fresh momentum for urban infrastructure development in Ho Chi Minh City and the southern key economic region.

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The completed Cach Mang Thang Tam Road overpass will connect with the route leading to Binh Goi Bridge across the Saigon River. (Photo: SGGP)
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Interchanges and parallel approach roads connecting to National Highway 13 are under accelerated construction (Photo: SGGP)
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Asphalt paving completed on Binh Goi Bridge over the Saigon River (Photo: SGGP)
By Duy Tran – Translated by Kim Khanh

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