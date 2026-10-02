German Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City celebrates German Unity Day

The German Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on the evening of October 1 to celebrate the 36th anniversary of the Day of German Unity (October 3, 1990 – October 3, 2026).

Speaking at the ceremony, German Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Andrea Suhl affirmed that Germany–Vietnam relations are growing stronger than ever, noting that the two countries mark the 15th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership this year.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu congratulates German Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Andrea Suhl on the celebration of German Unity Day. Photo: Thuy Vu

Consul General Andrea Suhl highly praised the presence of German businesses in Vietnam, considering it a testament to the trust and potential Germany sees in Vietnam. German companies are introducing innovative technologies and high-tech solutions across various sectors.

Consul General Andrea Suhl expressed delight in witnessing the flourishing people-to-people exchanges between the two nations. In 2025, Vietnam ranked first in the number of visa applications for vocational training in Germany.

Consul General Andrea Suhl speaks at the event. Photo: Thuy Vu

An increasing number of young Vietnamese are choosing to learn German and travel to Germany for study, vocational training, or work. Institutions such as the Vietnamese-German University (VGU), the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), the International German School Ho Chi Minh City (IGS), and the Central Agency for German Schools Abroad (ZfA) - an official German institution that manages and supports schools and German language education programs outside of Germany - are contributing to shaping the future of friendship between the two countries.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu speaks at the event. Photo: Thuy Vu

In his welcoming remarks, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu highlighted that October 3 represents a day of reconciliation and unity for the German people.

In Ho Chi Minh City, numerous projects such as the German House (Deutsches Haus) and the Vietnamese-German University have affirmed Germany's contribution to the city's development. Additionally, German culinary culture has also made a strong impression on local residents.

Vice Chairman Truong Minh Huy Vu highly valued the sister-city relationships between Ho Chi Minh City and the German cities of Leipzig and Heidelberg, particularly through sharing experiences in urban management, science, technology, and especially heritage conservation. Furthermore, with its goal of becoming an international financial center, Ho Chi Minh City also learns extensively from the city of Frankfurt.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Anh Quan