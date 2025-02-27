Culture/art

Activities celebrating Vietnam-Germany diplomatic relations held in HCMC

SGGP

A wide range of activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic relations will be held in Ho Chi Minh City this year.

img-20250226-1412452-5394-8723.jpg
At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at a press conference held on the evening of February 26, the Consul General of Germany in Ho Chi Minh City, Josephine Wallat, emphasized that Germany and Vietnam share many similarities in history and are currently two of the largest export economies in the world. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic relations. It is an opportunity for the two countries to strengthen their strategic partnership amid further global challenges.

Head of the German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam (AHK Vietnam), Peter Kompalla, expressed his joy at the continuous development of trade and investment cooperation between the two countries over the past 50 years. Currently, Germany has 530 companies investing in Vietnam. Mr. OPeter Kompalla hoped that celebrating the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic relations will be an opportunity for the two nations to promote economic cooperation to a new level.

The activities include a music performance themed “Berlin Im Licht—Berlin In The Light” which will be held at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House on February 28 with the participation of world-renowned soprano Katharine Merhling; the program titled "The Voices of German-Vietnamese Migrant Literature" to take place in May; a climate talk on the future of the Mekong Delta in the early May; Career Day in Ho Chi Minh City in June and November; German Festival on October 4; and the German Film Festival, KinoFest, in November.

The events are organized by the German Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, the Goethe-Institute in Ho Chi Minh City, and the German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam (AHK Vietnam).

Related News
By Do Van—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vietnam-Germany diplomatic relations 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic relations German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam (AHK Vietnam) Berlin Im Licht—Berlin In The Light German Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn