Activities celebrating Vietnam-Germany diplomatic relations held in HCMC

A wide range of activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic relations will be held in Ho Chi Minh City this year.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at a press conference held on the evening of February 26, the Consul General of Germany in Ho Chi Minh City, Josephine Wallat, emphasized that Germany and Vietnam share many similarities in history and are currently two of the largest export economies in the world. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic relations. It is an opportunity for the two countries to strengthen their strategic partnership amid further global challenges.

Head of the German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam (AHK Vietnam), Peter Kompalla, expressed his joy at the continuous development of trade and investment cooperation between the two countries over the past 50 years. Currently, Germany has 530 companies investing in Vietnam. Mr. OPeter Kompalla hoped that celebrating the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic relations will be an opportunity for the two nations to promote economic cooperation to a new level.

The activities include a music performance themed “Berlin Im Licht—Berlin In The Light” which will be held at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House on February 28 with the participation of world-renowned soprano Katharine Merhling; the program titled "The Voices of German-Vietnamese Migrant Literature" to take place in May; a climate talk on the future of the Mekong Delta in the early May; Career Day in Ho Chi Minh City in June and November; German Festival on October 4; and the German Film Festival, KinoFest, in November.

The events are organized by the German Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, the Goethe-Institute in Ho Chi Minh City, and the German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam (AHK Vietnam).

By Do Van—Translated by Kim Khanh