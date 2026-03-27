Full household consensus reached for Thu Thiem New Urban Area handover

All An Khanh Ward households have unanimously agreed to relocate and hand over their land, accelerating the development of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area.

Workers are planting greenery on the plot of land recently handed over by residents in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area (Photo: SGGP)

During the final days of March, within the deployment zone of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in An Khanh Ward, the atmosphere surrounding the relocation and land handover processes was characterized by a deep sense of urgency.

Numerous households residing at the foot of Thu Thiem Bridge, who were subject to land acquisition, proactively packed their belongings and transported their possessions to their new residences, thereby facilitating optimal conditions for the city to accelerate the new urban area's development schedule.

Directly at the site where residents recently vacated the premises, a vibrant green park is currently under construction. Numerous workers are urgently planting trees and meticulously creating a green, clean, and aesthetically pleasing landscape to serve the broader community.

Busily packing his belongings, Nguyen Thanh Hai (son of Mrs. Chau Ngoc Lien), a resident subject to land acquisition, stated that his family had proactively dismantled their house and handed over the site. “Initially, there were still numerous apprehensions, but subsequently, our family clearly comprehended the main directive and reached a consensus. The family was provided with logistical support for the relocation, so we feel much more reassured,” he shared.

According to Mr. Hai, the old house was situated adjacent to the riverbank, making it prone to frequent flooding and severe disrepair. When the State acquired the land to implement the project, his family was allocated two resettlement apartments. Although he still harbors a nostalgic attachment to his former residence, he believes the relocation is absolutely imperative to serve the city’s comprehensive development.

The family is currently finalizing their transition to the new residence and holds optimistic expectations for stabilizing their lives under substantially better conditions. He also expressed his profound gratitude to the local authorities for supporting his family throughout the relocation process.

Residents are cycling on the green pathways within the Thu Thiem New Urban Area (Photo: SGGP)

Practical reality demonstrates that public consensus remains a pivotal determinant in the successful implementation of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area. To date, 100 percent of households possessing land subject to acquisition have proactively relocated and handed over the premises, establishing a crucial prerequisite to continue the synchronous deployment of subsequent project categories.

To achieve the aforementioned results, in recent times, HCMC has intensely focused on consolidating the legal framework and preparing 100 readily available resettlement apartments for relocating households to move into and stabilize their lives. Up to now, these households have received 77 apartments, with certain families being allocated between two and four units.

Previously, according to the An Khanh Ward People’s Committee, there were 65 households slated for land acquisition to deploy the Thu Thiem New Urban Area. By March 25, all these households had unanimously agreed to relocate and hand over the premises to the city.

By Dong Son – Translated by Thanh Tam