Weather

Forest fire danger level in Hau Giang raised to very high (level 4)

SGGPO

The Southern region remains extreme hot with the highest temperatures of exceeding 37 degrees Celsius in some places, making localities drier and reducing water supplies from Hau River.

9-luc-luong-kiem-lam-hau-giang-di-tuan-tra-o-lung-ngoc-hoang-5800.jpg.jpg
Forest rangers frequently patrol in Lung Ngoc Hoang Nature Reserve.

Amid the current situation, the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang decided to raise the forest fire danger level in the locality to "very high" (level 4).

The information was provided by the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting.

2-tu-thap-canh-nhin-xuong-lung-ngoc-hoang-nhu-la-phoi-xanh-cua-dbscl-2371.jpg.jpg
Overview of Lung Ngoc Hoang Nature Reserve in Phuong Binh Commune, Phung Hiep District, Hau Giang Province

In particular, the Steering Committee for Forest Protection and Development Planning of Hau Giang Province decided to raise the forest fire warning in all areas covered with forests in the whole province from level 3 (high level) to level 4 (very high) starting from April 5.

Head of the Forest Ranger Division of Hau Giang Province Doan Ngoc Than informed that the province has about 4,000 hectares of forest, including nearly 1,500 hectares of special-use forests in the Lung Ngoc Hoang Nature Reserve.

In order to cope the risk of forest fire, the forest ranger division has mobilized 100 people together with 525 militia and self-defense forces and so on to participate in wildfire fighting activities.

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

forest fire danger level forests in Hau Giang Forest Ranger Division of Hau Giang forest fire fighting activitie

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn