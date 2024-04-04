Forest fire danger level in Hau Giang raised to very high (level 4)

Amid the current situation, the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang decided to raise the forest fire danger level in the locality to "very high" (level 4).
The information was provided by the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting.
In particular, the Steering Committee for Forest Protection and Development Planning of Hau Giang Province decided to raise the forest fire warning in all areas covered with forests in the whole province from level 3 (high level) to level 4 (very high) starting from April 5.
Head of the Forest Ranger Division of Hau Giang Province Doan Ngoc Than informed that the province has about 4,000 hectares of forest, including nearly 1,500 hectares of special-use forests in the Lung Ngoc Hoang Nature Reserve.
In order to cope the risk of forest fire, the forest ranger division has mobilized 100 people together with 525 militia and self-defense forces and so on to participate in wildfire fighting activities.