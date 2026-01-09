Hue races against time to build homes for families ahead of Tet

“This is not merely about building houses of bricks and cement,” a local official said, “but about restoring hope and confidence, in the spirit of leaving no one behind.”

In the chilly, rain-soaked days of early 2026 in Hue, local officials, armed forces, and residents are hustling under the Quang Trung Campaign to finish building new homes, ensuring flood-hit families have a safe place to stay in time for the Lunar New Year festival (Tet).

In Hue, storms and floods that struck in the final months of 2025 caused five houses to collapse completely and damaged nine others. In Khe Tre commune alone, three homes were destroyed, and seven suffered serious damage requiring repairs. In addition, 91 households were affected by landslides or face a high risk of landslides, necessitating urgent relocation.

To address the aftermath of the natural disasters, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh launched the campaign as a time-critical effort to provide safe housing for people during the storm season.

Hoang Hai Minh, Vice Chairman of the Hue People’s Committee, said that in implementing the Government leader’s direction, the city has identified the campaign as an urgent and key political task. “This is not merely about building houses of bricks and cement,” he said, “but about restoring hope and confidence, in the spirit of leaving no one behind.”

Tran Van Quang, Vice Chairman of the Khe Tre People’s Committee, said construction work has now been largely completed and the houses are scheduled to be handed over on January 10, enabling residents to stabilise their lives as soon as possible.

In addition to housing support, families are also receiving seedlings and livestock from local authorities to help them resume production and rebuild their livelihoods.

Armed forces, mass organisations, and local residents have shown great sense of responsibility and teamwork to help complete the three housing projects in Khe Tre quickly and efficiently.

Alongside the active support of military units stationed in the area, additional assistance from police has been deployed during the Quang Trung Campaign in Khe Xanh to help with construction and stabilisation efforts. The municipal police have also contributed VND300 million (over US$11,400) to fund the building of two houses for local families.

