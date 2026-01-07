PM calls for concentrated leadership, resources for railway projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 6 stressed the need to focus leadership, manpower and resources on key railway projects, so that they can be put into operation soon.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 6 stressed the need to focus leadership, manpower and resources on key railway projects, so that they can be put into operation soon, thereby contributing to socio-economic development and better living standards for the people.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the fifth meeting of the steering committee for key national railway projects. (Photo: VNA)

Chairing the fifth meeting of the steering committee for key national railway projects, connected online with 18 provinces and cities through which railway projects are planned to pass through, PM Pham Minh Chinh, who also heads the committee, noted that after four previous meetings, the implementation of major and important national railway projects has recorded positive progress.

However, he pointed out that the challenges ahead remain substantial. Many tasks must be carried out simultaneously under tight timelines. Completing the feasibility study for the North-South high-speed railway within 12 months, in order to break ground in December 2026, is a demanding task that requires urgent and scientific preparations. In some areas, inter-sectoral and inter-local coordination remains overlapping and insufficiently effective, needing stronger information sharing and proactive problem-solving from the root.

The Government leader instructed the Ministry of Construction to coordinate with the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, relevant ministries and agencies to review Vietnam’s technical standards and regulations, international standards and best practices, as well as domestic conditions, in order to select the most suitable technology for the project.

The Ministry of Construction was also tasked with formulating scientific and transparent criteria and procedures for selecting the investment model, ensuring national interests and preventing corruption and negative practices, and submitting them to the Cabinet before January 10. In addition, the ministry was assigned to work with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Justice to clarify the legal basis and competence related to this proposal and report to the PM before January 15.

Stressing that the coming period is a critical and decisive phase, shifting from preparation to large-scale, substantive implementation, the Prime Minister called on the entire political system, especially the steering committee, ministries, sectors and localities concerned, to thoroughly uphold the spirit of clear responsibilities, clear tasks, clear timelines, clear accountability, clear outputs and clear authority.

The Government leader underlined that project implementation must adhere to the principle of “three benefits and two no’s”: delivering benefits for the State, the people and businesses, while ensuring no corruption, negative phenomena, wastefulness or loss of public assets and resources.

Regarding the Lao Cai–Hanoi–Hai Phong railway project, the PM assigned the Ministry of Construction to direct the completion of the feasibility study by March, approve the project in July, and commence construction of the main components from December 2026.

The Ministry of Finance was tasked with taking the lead, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Construction, in accelerating negotiations and the signing of a loan agreement as well as an agreement on the construction of a cross-border railway bridge between Vietnam and China in the first quarter of 2026. Localities and the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) were urged to expedite compensation, support, resettlement, and the relocation of power-related technical infrastructure.

The Ministry of Construction was requested to coordinate with the Ministry of Education and Training and the Vietnam Railways to effectively implement the scheme on training and developing railway human resources through 2035, with a vision to 2045, including a clear roadmap and specific plans to ensure the timely availability of qualified personnel for the construction, management, and operation of railway lines, particularly the Lao Cai–Hanoi–Hai Phong route.

The implementation of the metro line linking Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai province with Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as the Van Cao–Hoa Lac metro line in Hanoi, must be given priority, PM Pham Minh Chinh stressed.

VNA