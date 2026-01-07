Tay Ninh proposes connection at boundary marker to Phnom Penh–Bavet Expressway

The People’s Committee of Tay Ninh Province has recently submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Construction regarding a plan to connect the Ho Chi Minh City–Moc Bai Expressway with Cambodia’s Phnom Penh–Bavet Expressway.

Under the proposal, Boundary Marker 170, about 3.5 kilometers from the Moc Bai International Border Gate, has been chosen as the connection point.

This site is part of the Prime Minister-approved master plan for the Moc Bai Border Gate Economic Zone through 2045, enabling efficient use of existing border infrastructure as well as current customs and border guard personnel.

Meanwhile, one of the two options under consideration is to connect at Boundary Marker 164. However, this site is not yet aligned with the master plan and would require a new pair of border gates and nearly 18 kilometers of expressway, with an estimated cost of VND6,800 billion (US$259 million).

Trucks line up for clearance at Moc Bai International Border Gate.

Following the analysis, Tay Ninh Province has approved connecting the Ho Chi Minh City – Moc Bai Expressway with the Phnom Penh – Bavet Expressway at Boundary Marker 170, in addition to the main connection at Boundary Marker 171 within the Moc Bai border gate area.

Additionally, the province has also included the Moc Bai border gate infrastructure development project in its 2026–2030 medium-term public investment plan, with nearly VND1,000 billion (US$38 million) allocated to expand National Highway 22, upgrade the joint control checkpoint, and improve infrastructure in the border gate economic zone, preparing for higher traffic and trade flows between the two countries.

By Quang Vinh- Translated by Huyen Huong