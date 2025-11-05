Khanh Hoa Province suspends classes for two days due to typhoon Kalmaegi

As typhoon Kalmaegi nears Vietnam’s south-central coast, Khanh Hoa authorities have ordered schools to close for two days.

On the morning of November 5, the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee issued an emergency directive urging proactive measures to prevent and respond to typhoon Kalmaegi (storm No.13).

The directive instructs the Provincial Department of Education and Training to suspend classes on November 6 and November 7, as well as on any days with severe rain or flooding, and to develop appropriate make-up plans to ensure the school year stays on schedule.

Fishing boats have anchored at Hon Ro Fishing Port. (Photo: SGGP/Hieu Giang)

The Khanh Hoa Provincial Military Command, in coordination with coastal localities and relevant units, has been tasked with urgently calling all fishing boats still at sea to return to shore or seek safe shelter, to be completed by 2 p.m. on November 5.

Authorities must also inform fishermen, aquaculture operators, tourist boats, cargo ships and other marine vessels to suspend all activities from noon on November 6, until the typhoon has passed. Residents on floating cages and boats are required to return to shore before the same deadline.

The People’s Committees of communes, wards and special zones are responsible for recording the number of aquaculture cages and people still remaining offshore and coordinating with the Provincial Military Command to enforce the evacuation of all residents to shore before noon on November 6.

Besides, they have also been urged to notify farmers to harvest crops early.

Heavy rain caused localized flooding in Bac Nha Trang Ward, Khanh Hoa Province on October 16. (Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang)

Localities must inspect high-risk areas prone to flash floods, landslides and deep inundation; proactively evacuate residents to safe locations and enforce evacuation orders if necessary. Forces will be stationed at submerged crossings and fast-flowing streams to block access and ensure public safety.

Urban management and green space units have been ordered to promptly trim or cut down trees at risk of toppling, to be completed before 10 a.m. on November 6; and to guide residents in reinforcing and securing their homes.

Management units must inspect, remove, or secure billboards and signage to prevent them from collapsing and causing damage.

According to the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, on November 5, typhoon Kalmaegi entered the eastern waters of the middle of the East Sea, becoming the 13th storm to form in the East Sea in 2025, and continues to strengthen further, bringing dangerous weather to both sea and land areas.

By Hieu Giang, Tien Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong