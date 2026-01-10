Vietnamese Assoc. Prof. recognized as Australia’s most influential researcher

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang sent a congratulatory letter to Associate Professor Nguyen Thanh Vinh, who was recognized by The Australian newspaper as one of the country’s most influential researchers in organic chemistry.

Associate Professor Nguyen Thanh Vinh from the University of New South Wales

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that this recognition not only reflects the dedicated, rigorous, and passionate scientific work of Associate Professor Nguyen Thanh Vinh from the University of New South Wales, Australia, but also highlights the growing integration and international academic reputation of Vietnamese scholars.

His achievements are expected to inspire the Vietnamese intellectual community both in Australia and in Vietnam, and beyond, she added.

She also cordially invited Associate Professor Nguyen Thanh Vinh and his family to attend the 2026 Homeland Spring program themed “Vietnam’s Aspiration: Peace and Prosperity.” The event will be held on February 8 in Hanoi, according to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Associate Professor Nguyen Thanh Vinh first gained public recognition as the runner-up of the inaugural season of “The Road to Olympia Peak” in 2000 and as a member of the Vietnamese team at the International Chemistry Olympiad, where he won a silver medal. He pursued Industrial Chemistry at the University of New South Wales from 2001 and later earned a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the Australian National University.

He began his independent research career in 2013 at Curtin University, Perth. In 2015, he joined the University of New South Wales as a lecturer and researcher, was promoted to Senior Lecturer in 2018, and achieved the rank of Associate Professor in 2021.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh