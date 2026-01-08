Prenn Pass partially closed for landslide remediation

Prenn Pass in Lam Dong Province will remain partially closed to traffic for six days to remedy landslide damage that occurred more than a month ago.

On January 7, the Lam Dong Department of Construction announced a traffic ban on a section of Prenn Pass, from the foot of the pass to the area in front of the Datanla Waterfall Tourist Site in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward to address landslide damage.

Specifically, vehicles will be prohibited from traveling through this section from 5 a.m. on January 9 to 5 a.m. on January 15. During this time, traffic to and from Da Lat will be diverted to National Highway 20 (Mimosa Pass) or the Sacom Pass route via the Tuyen Lam Lake tourist area.

Authorities said the closure is necessary to focus on construction work to repair a landslide at Km224+650 on Prenn Pass, caused by natural disasters more than a month ago.

A section of Prenn Pass, from the foot of the pass to the area in front of the Datanla Waterfall Tourist Site, will be closed to traffic for six days. (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)

Previously, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper reported that Prenn Pass, the southern gateway to Da Lat, has experienced a series of landslides. The most serious occurred at noon on December 4, when a major landslide completely blocked traffic. Since then, several other subsidence points have appeared, affecting traffic through the area.

