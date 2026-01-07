Party chief highlights importance of science, technology-driven development

The Party leader reaffirmed that science, technology, innovation, digital transformation must be identified as the primary drivers of the new development, growth models, and as the most fundamental factors for achieving long-term double-digit growth.

Party General Secretary To Lam holds a working session with the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies on January 7. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam on January 7 stressed the urgent and critical need to transform the country’s development model toward one based on science and technology, alongside the pursuit of double-digit growth in tandem with the establishment of a new growth model.

The Party chief made the emphasis while holding a working session with the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies which sought to discuss orientations for drafting two key resolutions: one on renewing the national development model based on science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, and another on strategic solutions to achieve double-digit growth in association with the establishment of a new growth model.

He said that the drafting of the two resolutions must meet five overarching requirements. They must closely follow and fully institutionalize the viewpoints and goals set out in the draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress; adopt a long-term, comprehensive, and in-depth vision that transcends short-term interests and term-based thinking; be firmly grounded in Vietnam’s realities rather than mechanically replicating foreign models; ensure strong feasibility and actionability with clear roadmaps, implementation steps, and resource allocation; and possess strong mobilizing and inspirational power to generate high unity within the Party and political system, broad social consensus, and the national aspiration to contribute and rise through knowledge and innovation.

On major orientations, the Party chief emphasized that transforming the development model and establishing a new growth model must begin with a fundamental shift in mindset: from extensive growth to intensive growth; from reliance on natural resources and low-skilled labor to knowledge, technology, and productivity; from management to development facilitation; and from the State “doing for” to “creating conditions for society and enterprises to innovate.”

He highlighted the need to fully harness the role of all economic sectors, with the State economy playing a guiding and enabling role, while the private sector serves as the most important driving force of the national economy. The General Secretary also called for a proper understanding of the dialectical relationship between stability and development. Rapid growth, he said, must go hand in hand with sustainability, social progress and equity, environmental protection, and improvements in people’s livelihoods. High growth must be built on a foundation of stability, with macroeconomic stability and the maintenance of major economic balances as top priorities.

He underlined that shifting to a development model driven by science and technology is not merely an economic requirement but a comprehensive strategic issue, contributing to enhancing national performance closely linked to renewing the Party’s leadership and governance methods, improving state management and governance, perfecting institutions, developing human capital, ensuring national defense and security, and enhancing the country’s international standing. This, he affirmed, is an indispensable path to realizing the country’s goals set for 2030 and 2045 and building a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilized, and happy Vietnam.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the working session with the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies. (Photo: VNA)

The Party leader reaffirmed that science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation must be clearly identified as the primary drivers of the new development and growth models and as the most fundamental factors for achieving long-term double-digit growth.

At the same time, people must be recognized as the most important resource, the center, subject, and ultimate goal of development. Advancing science and technology must go hand in hand with the comprehensive development of Vietnamese people endowed with knowledge, mettle, morality, and a strong aspiration to devote, he stressed.

General Secretary To Lam further emphasized that growth and development must be accompanied by strengthened national strategic autonomy across sectors, reinforced national defense and security, and enhanced economic self-reliance and resilience to proactively respond to external uncertainties. The entire process must be under the comprehensive and direct leadership of the Party, while promoting democracy, social intellect, and the creative aspirations of the whole society to build a strong consensus and political determination throughout the political system.

He urged the commission to devote maximum time and effort, proactively deepen theoretical research and practical review, boldly renew thinking, confront difficult issues, and mobilize the wisdom of domestic and international experts and scientists to advise the Party Central Committee on truly breakthrough solutions for national development in the coming period.

Vietnamplus