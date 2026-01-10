PM urges VTV to enhance professionalism, worthy of core national media agency

PM Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that amidst complex and unpredictable global developments, Vietnam has continued to achieve comprehensive and notable socio-economic results, to which VTV has made an important contribution.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference reviewing the 2025 performance and outlining tasks for this year of Vietnam Television (VTV) on January 10. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, on January 10, attended a conference reviewing the 2025 performance and outlining tasks for this year of Vietnam Television (VTV), calling on the national broadcaster to further strengthen unity, promote innovation, enhance professionalism, and make comprehensive breakthroughs to meet new development requirements.

Addressing the event, PM Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that amidst complex and unpredictable global developments, Vietnam has continued to achieve comprehensive and notable socio-economic results, to which VTV has made an important contribution. He highlighted the broadcaster’s firm political mettle, clear objectives, flexible approaches, and effective performance as a key, multi-platform national media outlet.

He analyzed that VTV has provided comprehensive, timely, and accurate coverage of all aspects of social life, major current affairs, and important political, economic, and social events at home and abroad. In particular, the broadcaster has intensified policy communication, effectively disseminating and implementing resolutions of the Party, the National Assembly, and the Government, as well as recent key decisions of the Politburo in the country’s critical sectors; proactively countered and refuted wrong and hostile viewpoints; and strongly promoted positive, humane values.

The PM acknowledged the broadcaster’s efforts to deliver in-depth, high-quality content with wide social impact, meeting the growing demand of audiences at home and abroad in a multi-dimensional and multi-platform media environment. Especially, VTV has produced a wide range of compelling and innovative political, cultural, artistic, and entertainment programs while proactively and actively engaging in the fights against corruption and other negative phenomena and against smuggling and supporting efforts to mitigate and overcome the consequences of natural disasters and floods, he noted.

Emphasizing digital transformation as a strategic priority, PM Pham Minh Chinh highlighted VTV’s effective application of modern technologies, data development, and expansion of content production and distribution across multiple platforms. He particularly welcomed the official launch of Vietnam Today, its national external television channel described this as an important step in strengthening Vietnam’s external communications and media presence internationally.

He commended the efforts and achievements of Vietnam Television, noting its important contributions to the country’s overall accomplishments, the advancement of the renewal cause, the successful implementation of socio-economic development goals and tasks, and the building and safeguarding of the Fatherland.

As 2026 is a pivotal year, marking the beginning of the implementation of the 14th National Party Congress Resolution and the 2026–2030 five-year plan, the Government leader urged VTV to continue renewing its mindset and operational methods, placing audiences at the center, taking high-quality content, data, and technology as foundations, tightening professional discipline, and improving governance efficiency and financial autonomy.

The broadcaster was required to further strengthen its role as the core national media agency; enhance the quality and effectiveness of information dissemination, communications, and ideology orientation; actively provide strategic advice to the Party and State in information and communications; and serve as an effective bridge between the people and the Party and State.

Attention should be paid to contributing more actively to cultural development, the growth of cultural and entertainment industries, scientific and technological innovation, digital transformation, and external information, helping promote the image of a stable, dynamic, responsible, reliable, friendly, and innovative Vietnam to the world, while strengthening connections with overseas Vietnamese communities, PM Pham Minh Chinh emphasized.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Vietnam Television will continue to innovate, develop sustainably, and successfully fulfill its special mission within the national media system, thus contributing to national development and the well-being of the people.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents certificates of merit to collectives and individuals with outstanding performance. (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, on behalf of Party and State leaders, PM Pham Minh Chinh presented the first-class Labor Order to Vietnam Television and the third-class Labor Order to its Deputy General Director Do Thanh Hai, along with the PM’s Certificates of Merit to collectives and individuals with outstanding performance.

