Plans for 14th National Party Congress announced

Ambassadors and representatives of foreign missions in Vietnam said they believe that the 14th National Congress of the CPV will be successfully held.

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The organization of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) was announced to foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations in Vietnam during a meeting in Hanoi on January 7.

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung emphasized that the event marks a pivotal milestone for the country’s development journey amid a fast-changing and complex regional and global context filled with both opportunities and challenges.

He noted that it is an important occasion to review 40 years of the “Doi moi” (renewal) process and the five-year tenure of the 13th National Party Congress (2021–2026) in order to set comprehensive development goals and directions for the country in the new era.

The Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasised that the Congress themed “Under the glorious flag of the Party, join hands and effort, determine to successfully implement the country's development goals by 2030; be self-reliant and confident, advance strongly in the era of national development, for peace, independence, democracy, wealth, prosperity, civilisation, happiness, and steadily move towards socialism,” reflects encouragement, guidance, and motivation to further promote comprehensive, synchronised, and deep-reaching reforms; and underlines the determination to overcome challenges, achieve the country’s development goals by 2030 that marks the Party's 100th anniversary (1930–2030), and realise the vision for 2045 when the Socialist Republic of Vietnam celebrates its centenary (1945–2045).

Representatives from foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Regarding the preparation of the documents to be submitted to the Congress, Mr. Trung noted that the process was fundamentally renewed, with the political report for the first time integrating the contents of three documents—the political report, the socio-economic report, and another on Party building—reflecting a continued spirit of innovation in both approach and mindset.

The documents were carefully and thoroughly prepared, with broad consultation across the Party, the public, and Vietnamese communities abroad. For personnel affairs, he stressed that this important task was conducted meticulously, prudently, and accurately, viewed as a prerequisite for “turning vision and aspiration into results.”

He took the occasion to report the key achievements of the 13th Party Congress term and the “Doi moi” process over the last four decades.

Accordingly, over the last five years, Vietnam’s economy recorded an average growth of 6.3 percent per year, with improved growth quality, efficient use of development resources, and stronger links between growth and social equity. National defense and security, foreign relations, and international integration were reinforced, while Party building and political system reforms achieved significant and breakthrough results.

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung stated that in the next term, the draft political report and action program for implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress identify three strategic breakthroughs and six key tasks to drive the country forward in the new era of development.

He highlighted that Vietnam’s foreign policy mentioned in the Congress’s documents continues the reform-era approach while adding guidance to strengthen defense and security and actively promote diplomacy and international integration as a key and regular task. He noted that Vietnam consistently pursues the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, as well as diversification and multilateralization of relations; prioritizes national interests based on the UN Charter’s fundamental principles and mutually beneficial cooperation; is a good friend, reliable partner, and responsible member of the international community; and proactively engages in addressing common issues of the region and the world.

The organization of the Congress has been carefully prepared, ensuring security and safety in line with the Party’s regulations, and Vietnam is ready for the important event, scheduled for January 19–25, 2026, the official said.

He cordially invited representatives of foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations in Vietnam to the opening and closing sessions.

At the event, many ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions praised Vietnam’s recent development achievements and expressed high expectations for the country’s future development directions.

Lao Ambassador Khamphao Earthavanh said the 14th National Party Congress marks a new milestone in Vietnam’s development journey after 40 years since the country started its “Doi moi” process and that it is an important political event for Vietnam, its international friends, neighboring countries, and strategic partners.

Earthavanh praised Vietnam’s achievements as a strong testament to the CPV’s leadership and the unity of the Vietnamese people. She expressed confidence that, with a spirit of solidarity, democracy, discipline, innovation, and development, the 14th National Party Congress will set comprehensive directions, laying a foundation for a more sustainable and successful development phase. She hoped that Vietnam–Laos relations would continue to be strengthened for the benefit of both peoples and for peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and the world.

Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam and head of the diplomatic corps in Vietnam, Saadi Salama, showed the belief that the 14th National Party Congress would adopt major decisions that prioritize the interests of the Vietnamese people and foster cooperation for lasting peace both regionally and globally.

Pauline Tamesis, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Pauline Tamesis, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, highlighted Vietnam’s achievements in social welfare and robust economic development, noting that the country’s story is inspiring not only in numbers but also in its determined approach to ensuring growth, implementing practical policies, placing people at the center of development, and strengthening institutions.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung expressed his sincere thanks to partner countries and international organizations for their close cooperation with Vietnam through its national development, calling for continued support from the international community during the country’s new era of development.

