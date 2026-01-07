Some 129 remote villages nationwide connected to national power grid

A total of 129 remote villages, once isolated without electricity or mobile phone coverage, located deep in the core of the Truong Son Range and the northern high mountains, have now been fully electrified.

EVN employees work tirelessly through the night to deliver electricity to 129 villages that had previously been without power.

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) completed the project 15 days ahead of schedule, laying a vital foundation for local administration, communications, and community development.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, as of June 2025, there were still 129 villages across the country without access to electricity or mobile signals. These dead zones not only hindered local government operations but also severely affected residents’ daily lives. Most of these villages were located in some of the country’s most remote areas, where rugged terrain and poor transport infrastructure posed enormous challenges for power engineers.

EVN employees pull power lines across streams and rivers to connect remote villages to the grid.

In the Central region, many of the unelectrified villages lay deep within the Truong Son Mountains, surrounded by dense forests and sparsely populated areas. In the northern highlands, villages were often tucked away in steep, mountainous terrain where paths were easily damaged by storms and landslides.

Following the Prime Minister’s directive outlined in Notice No. 593/TB-VPCP issued on October 31, 2025 from the Government Office, EVN launched an urgent and determined effort to overcome logistical and geographical obstacles. Engineers and workers traversed treacherous routes to deliver electricity to the villages bringing not only light but also access to telecommunications, public services, and improved living conditions.

By December 15, 2025, EVN had completed electrification in all 129 villages, reaching 100 percent coverage and finishing 15 days ahead of the Government’s target.

By the end of 2025, every commune in Vietnam had access to electricity, with 99.85 percent of households nationwide and 99.77 percent of rural households connected to the national grid. This achievement marks a major milestone in Vietnam’s drive to modernize its infrastructure and improve living standards in rural areas.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan