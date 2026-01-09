Emissions checks mandatory for motorcycles

For the first time, motorbikes already in use will be subject to national emission limits, not only newly manufactured units.

Under the rollout plan, motorbikes will be required to pass emissions testing to stay on the road.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s office confirmed that Deputy Minister Le Cong Thanh had signed a circular promulgating the National Technical Regulation on Emissions for Motorcycles and Motorbikes in Road Traffic on January 9.

Based on recommendations submitted by the Director General of the Environment Department and the Director of the Department of Science and Technology, the Minister of Agriculture and Environment approved the circular introducing the new regulatory framework.

Designated QCVN 99:2025, the regulation sets emission limits for motorcycles and motorbikes already operating on public roads—marking a significant policy shift from the previous focus solely on new vehicles. The standard applies to two-wheeled vehicles equipped with forced-ignition engines and governs two primary pollutants: carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrocarbons (HC).

Notably, QCVN 99:2025 establishes four graded emission thresholds (Levels 1 through 4), which will serve as the basis for phased implementation according to a roadmap approved by the Prime Minister. At the strictest level, the regulation caps CO concentration at 2 percent by volume, with maximum HC concentrations of 1,000 ppm for four-stroke engines and 2,000 ppm for two-stroke engines.

Under the regulation, emissions inspections must be carried out by certified testing centers that meet qualification criteria stipulated under road traffic safety legislation.

The document further clarifies its scope of application: State agencies, organizations, and individuals operating motorcycles and motorbikes on public roads; institutions and individuals conducting emissions testing; and relevant State management bodies.

“This regulation does not apply to motorcycles or motorbikes under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of National Defense or the Ministry of Public Security,” the circular states.

The circular takes effect on June 30, 2026. The rollout of the national emission standards for motorcycles and motorbikes will proceed in accordance with the implementation roadmap issued by the Prime Minister.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan